December 29, 2020
- Orders to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build two
24,232 teu container container
- Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese shipyard has been
ordered 53 ships
- The Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has
obtained orders to build two container containers of 24,232 teu, ships
of the highest capacity currently in the portfolio
of the companies in this market that will also be the most
large contenitori carriers never made by the Chinese company. The
order value, which includes the construction of two decks
carrier with a unit capacity of 690 feu, amounts to 350
millions of dollars.
- Since the beginning of this year Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has obtained
orders worth a total of $1.77 billion for the
construction of 53 ships.