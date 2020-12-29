



December 29, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Orders to Yangzijiang Shipbuilding to build two 24,232 teu container container

Since the beginning of this year, the Chinese shipyard has been ordered 53 ships

The Chinese shipyard Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (Holdings) has obtained orders to build two container containers of 24,232 teu, ships of the highest capacity currently in the portfolio of the companies in this market that will also be the most large contenitori carriers never made by the Chinese company. The order value, which includes the construction of two decks carrier with a unit capacity of 690 feu, amounts to 350 millions of dollars.

Since the beginning of this year Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has obtained orders worth a total of $1.77 billion for the construction of 53 ships.









