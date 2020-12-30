|
|
|
|
December 30, 2020
|
|
- USB criticises use of time-hired workers
determined by the port terminal operators of Genoa
-
- The organization of work - recalls the union - provides for
temporary work is provided by the port company
-
- The Port of Genoa section of the Critical Basic Trade Union
the use of Genoese port terminal operators to workers hired
fixed-term contracts against an organization of the
work of the port of Genoa that provides instead that the work
provided by the port company CULMV. Second
the trade union organization, with the employment of employees hired in good time
terminal operators would like to 'create a
competition to the downside of labour costs also in terms of
flexibility, both within its staff and in the
to the company. Because on the other hand -- you ask
USB - new hires are not taken from the interim tank
of the employment agency In time for the 100 workers waiting to
stability?',
-
- "Before the precarious is added the mobility of
between the SECH and PSA terminals, all in the name of the
flexibility of companies but to the detriment of those who work
provides it at risk of employment and wages such as
company members and intempo interims - claims USB in
a note - we ask: the transformation of fixed-term contracts
determined in port on permanent contracts; In
alternative, the commitment to safeguard the continuity of the
employment relationship for all workers at the end of the
contract; the increase in Culmv's staff with the
stabilization of special members and temporary workers; we ask that
the new Organic Plan is presented and discussed with all
delegates and brought to the attention of all the workers of the port for
the next production scenarios, especially as a result of the
covid pandemic, as well as the start-up of the Vado and
the introduction of automation technologies.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail