



December 30, 2020

Original news USB criticises use of time-hired workers determined by the port terminal operators of Genoa

The organization of work - recalls the union - provides for temporary work is provided by the port company

The Port of Genoa section of the Critical Basic Trade Union the use of Genoese port terminal operators to workers hired fixed-term contracts against an organization of the work of the port of Genoa that provides instead that the work provided by the port company CULMV. Second the trade union organization, with the employment of employees hired in good time terminal operators would like to 'create a competition to the downside of labour costs also in terms of flexibility, both within its staff and in the to the company. Because on the other hand -- you ask USB - new hires are not taken from the interim tank of the employment agency In time for the 100 workers waiting to stability?',

"Before the precarious is added the mobility of between the SECH and PSA terminals, all in the name of the flexibility of companies but to the detriment of those who work provides it at risk of employment and wages such as company members and intempo interims - claims USB in a note - we ask: the transformation of fixed-term contracts determined in port on permanent contracts; In alternative, the commitment to safeguard the continuity of the employment relationship for all workers at the end of the contract; the increase in Culmv's staff with the stabilization of special members and temporary workers; we ask that the new Organic Plan is presented and discussed with all delegates and brought to the attention of all the workers of the port for the next production scenarios, especially as a result of the covid pandemic, as well as the start-up of the Vado and the introduction of automation technologies.'







