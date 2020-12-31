



December 31, 2020

Original news Public consultation on the first privatisation project of a Brazilian port authority

Procedure for the assignment to private individuals of the management of the Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo and the ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho

The Brazilian Federal Agency ANTAQ (Agência Nacional de Transportes Aquaviários) has initiated public consultations that will end on February 10th with the aim of getting contributions and suggestions regarding the draft privatisation of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo (CODESA) and the granting to private individuals of the management ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho. This is the first project in Brazil for the privatisation of a Companhia Docas, one of seven government-controlled companies that manage brazilian ports to which is added a Companhia Docas for the river sector.

The project plans to assign to individuals both the administration of the port that the indirect management of port facilities, private entity that, however, will not be able to exercise directly handling of goods. The duration of the contract will be 35 years during which it is investment of more than 1.6 billion euros is planned real ($308 million), of which 772 million reals for dredging activities in the ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho, 530 million for management and maintenance activities, 290 million for the improvement of land links with the 63 million for the modernisation of infrastructure.







