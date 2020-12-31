|
|
|
|
December 31, 2020
|
|
- Public consultation on the first privatisation project
of a Brazilian port authority
-
- Procedure for the assignment to private individuals of the management of the
Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo and the ports of Vitória
and Barra do Riacho
-
- The Brazilian Federal Agency ANTAQ (Agência Nacional de
Transportes Aquaviários) has initiated public consultations
that will end on February 10th with the aim of getting
contributions and suggestions regarding the draft
privatisation of Companhia Docas do Espírito Santo
(CODESA) and the granting to private individuals of the management
ports of Vitória and Barra do Riacho. This is the
first project in Brazil for the privatisation of a Companhia
Docas, one of seven government-controlled companies that
manage brazilian ports to which is added a Companhia Docas
for the river sector.
-
- The project plans to assign to individuals both the administration
of the port that the indirect management of port facilities,
private entity that, however, will not be able to exercise
directly handling of goods. The
duration of the contract will be 35 years during which it is
investment of more than 1.6 billion euros is planned
real ($308 million), of which 772 million reals for
dredging activities in the ports of Vitória and Barra do
Riacho, 530 million for management and maintenance activities,
290 million for the improvement of land links with the
63 million for the modernisation of infrastructure.
|
