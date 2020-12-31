|
December 31, 2020
- Agreement between Russia's RZD Logistics and Pakistan's Port Link
- Among the objectives, to carry out projects in the field of
container transport
- The Russian logistics group JSC RZD Logistics has signed a
agreement with the Pakistani group's Port Link International Services
Marine Group of Companies with the aim of increasing the
cooperation between Russia and Pakistan and to carry out
container transport projects between the two nations.
- On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, the MANAGING DIRECTOR
de RZDL, Dmitriy Murev, recalled that "in the first half
russian exports to Pakistan increased by +21.98% in 2020
compared to the same period of 2019, while instead the import from the
Pakistan in Russia fell by -22.10%.'