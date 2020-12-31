



December 31, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Agreement between Russia's RZD Logistics and Pakistan's Port Link

Among the objectives, to carry out projects in the field of container transport

The Russian logistics group JSC RZD Logistics has signed a agreement with the Pakistani group's Port Link International Services Marine Group of Companies with the aim of increasing the cooperation between Russia and Pakistan and to carry out container transport projects between the two nations.

On the occasion of the signing of the agreement, the MANAGING DIRECTOR de RZDL, Dmitriy Murev, recalled that "in the first half russian exports to Pakistan increased by +21.98% in 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, while instead the import from the Pakistan in Russia fell by -22.10%.'









