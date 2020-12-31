



December 31, 2020

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news ZIM files a registration declaration with the SEC for the launch of an initial public offering

The Israeli company is the tenth largest carrier global containerized by fleet capacity

Israeli shipping company ZIM reported the filing of an F-1 registration declaration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the sale of its shares through an initial public offering in view of its admission to the New York Stock Exchange, offered the the consistency of which has not yet been disclosed.

In recent years the company has repeatedly ventilated a own entry into a stock market. At present, the shareholder of reference of ZIM is Kenon Holdings of Singapore which holds 32% of the capital of the shipping company and which is controlled by Israeli entrepreneur Idan Ofer.

In the third quarter of this year, ZIM, as well as other major containerised shipping companies in the world, has recorded record financial performance ( of the 18th November 2020). ZIM is the tenth company of this market having a fleet of over 80 container containers that have a total transport capacity of 360,000 teu.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail