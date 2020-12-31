|
December 31, 2020
- ZIM files a registration declaration with the SEC for
the launch of an initial public offering
- The Israeli company is the tenth largest carrier
global containerized by fleet capacity
- Israeli shipping company ZIM reported
the filing of an F-1 registration declaration with
the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the
sale of its shares through an initial public offering in
view of its admission to the New York Stock Exchange, offered the
the consistency of which has not yet been disclosed.
- In recent years the company has repeatedly ventilated a
own entry into a stock market. At present, the shareholder of
reference of ZIM is Kenon Holdings of Singapore which
holds 32% of the capital of the shipping company and
which is controlled by Israeli entrepreneur Idan Ofer.
- In the third quarter of this year, ZIM, as well as
other major containerised shipping companies in the world, has
recorded record financial performance
(
of the 18th
November 2020). ZIM is the tenth company of this
market having a fleet of over 80 container containers that have a
total transport capacity of 360,000 teu.
