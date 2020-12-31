



December 31, 2020

In November 2020, as well as consecutively since last february, the volume of freight traffic moveded from the port of Genoa was down, while the one moved by the port of Savona - Vado Ligure, also administered by the Italian port system of the Western Ligurian Sea, marked a increase as in the previous month. Overall, last month the two ports totalled a traffic of 4.89 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in -6.0% on November 2019.

In the port of Genoa alone, total traffic was 3.56 million tonnes (-10.6%). The miscellaneous goods amounted to 2.71 million tonnes (-1.9%), of which 1.90 million tonnes tons of goods in containers (-0.3%) made with a handling of containers equal to 208,000 teu (+4.2%) and 815,000 tonnes of conventional goods (-5.6%). In the bulk sector the trade in mineral oils was 602,000 tonnes (-33.6%), that of chemicals of 35,000 tonnes (-26.0%) and that of vegetable oils and wine of 14 thousand tonnes (-26.7%). Bulk traffic is falling sharply solid in the commercial sector that totalled 33,000 tons (-33.6%), while in the industrial sector the reduction was less accentuated having been moved 112 thousand tons (-4,8%). The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to have in addition, a very significant negative impact on the traffic of passengers who last month was 28,000 people (-84.5%), of which 5,000 cruise workers (-96.3%) and 23,000 passengers of the ferries (-53.0%).

Last month in Savona - Vado Ligure traffic total at 1.32 million tonnes, with an increase in the number of +9.0% on November 2019 as a result of the increase of +35.6% of the various goods that have risen to 604 thousand tons thanks to the increases in containerised freight volumes (206,000 tonnes, +346.8%), forest products (19,000 tons, +111.0%) and fruit (30,000 tons, +12.6%) that offset the declines in traffic rolling stock (346,000 tons, -3.1%) and steels (3,000 tons, -58,9%). In the liquid bulk segment, 539,000 tons (-5.0%), of which 512,000 tons of crude oil (-3.0%), 20,000 refined petroleum products (-39.4%) and 6,000 of other liquid loads (+8.8%). Dry bulk has totaled 180,000 tons (-10.6%), including 85,000 tons coal (+23.6%), 31,000 cereals and oilseeds (-59.0%), 14,000 minerals (-18.0%) and 49,000 of other solid bulk (+28.5%). Passenger traffic was composed of less than 2,000 cruise workers (-96.3%) and 201 ferry passengers (-91,6%).

In the first eleven months of this year the two Ligurian ports 53.32 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -15.0% over the corresponding period of 2019, of which 41.09 million tons moveded from the port of Genoa (-16,6%) and 12.17 million tons from the port of Savona - Vado Ligurian (-8.8%). At the two airports the cruise-goers were a total of 204,000 (-89.6%) and ferry passengers 1.31 million (-46.6%).









