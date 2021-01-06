



January 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port charges in Rotterdam will increase by +1% this year

Extended until the end of 2021 the three-year agreement with the port users

The Port Authority of Rotterdam and port users representatives of Deltalinqs, the Association of port, logistics and industrial companies in the port of Rotterdam, and VRC, the Rotterdam Maritime Agents' Association, agreed to extend the three-year agreement on increases in port charges. The agreement on the period 2018-2020 will therefore also be applied in 2021.

The agreement in force provides for a slight increase in tariffs ports, which in 2021 will be increased by +1%. The extension of the agreement also includes specific measures such as discounts charges for transhipment of containers.

In 2019, port charges yielded to the Port of Rotterdam revenues of €290.2 million a further €14.1 million in port charges are added related to inland navigation services.

In the course of this year, representatives of the port, Deltalinqs and VRC will meet again to fix the the rate of increase in port taxes that will be applied to starting in 2022.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail