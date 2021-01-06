|
January 4, 2021
- Port charges in Rotterdam will increase by +1% this year
- Extended until the end of 2021 the three-year agreement with the
port users
- The Port Authority of Rotterdam and port users
representatives of Deltalinqs, the Association of
port, logistics and industrial companies in the port of Rotterdam, and
VRC, the Rotterdam Maritime Agents' Association,
agreed to extend the three-year agreement on
increases in port charges. The agreement on the period
2018-2020 will therefore also be applied in 2021.
- The agreement in force provides for a slight increase in tariffs
ports, which in 2021 will be increased by +1%. The extension
of the agreement also includes specific measures such as discounts
charges for transhipment of containers.
- In 2019, port charges yielded to the
Port of Rotterdam revenues of €290.2 million
a further €14.1 million in port charges are added
related to inland navigation services.
- In the course of this year, representatives of the
port, Deltalinqs and VRC will meet again to fix the
the rate of increase in port taxes that will be applied to
starting in 2022.
