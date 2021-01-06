|
January 4, 2021
- In the last quarter of 2020, ship transits in the
of Suez fell by -4.3%
-
- In the whole year it was crossed by 18,829 units
(-0.3%)
-
-
After the -5.6% drop in the number of ships passing through the canal
suez in the third quarter of last year, in the following last
quarterly period of 2020 maritime traffic in the waterway
egypt fell by -4.3%. Yesterday the President
of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabie,
announced that throughout 2020 the channel was
crossed by a total of 18,829 ships, or 51 fewer
compared to 2019. This shows that in the fourth quarter of
last year traffic was 4,810 ships compared to
5,026 in the period October-December 2019.
-
- In the whole of 2020 the channel was crossed by 5,006
oil tankers, with a contraction of -3.0% on 2019, and from 13,823 ships
(+0.8%). Rabie specified that tonnage
of the 18,829 naval units transited
last year amounted to 1.17 billion SCNT tons,
with a decrease of -3.2% on the previous year, while the revenues produced
transit rights amounted to a total of 5.61 billion
3.3% lower than in 2019.
-
- The Admiral also announced that this year the rights of
transit will remain unchanged and will continue to be applied
incentives and discounts applied in 2020 to certain
types of ships.
