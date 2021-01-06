



January 4, 2021

Original news In the last quarter of 2020, ship transits in the of Suez fell by -4.3%

In the whole year it was crossed by 18,829 units (-0.3%)

After the -5.6% drop in the number of ships passing through the canal suez in the third quarter of last year, in the following last quarterly period of 2020 maritime traffic in the waterway egypt fell by -4.3%. Yesterday the President of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabie, announced that throughout 2020 the channel was crossed by a total of 18,829 ships, or 51 fewer compared to 2019. This shows that in the fourth quarter of last year traffic was 4,810 ships compared to 5,026 in the period October-December 2019.

In the whole of 2020 the channel was crossed by 5,006 oil tankers, with a contraction of -3.0% on 2019, and from 13,823 ships (+0.8%). Rabie specified that tonnage of the 18,829 naval units transited last year amounted to 1.17 billion SCNT tons, with a decrease of -3.2% on the previous year, while the revenues produced transit rights amounted to a total of 5.61 billion 3.3% lower than in 2019.

The Admiral also announced that this year the rights of transit will remain unchanged and will continue to be applied incentives and discounts applied in 2020 to certain types of ships.











