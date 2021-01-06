|
January 4, 2021
- Race to identify the company you will choose
the dry dock for the port of Gioia Tauro
- It will be used mainly for the maintenance of
medium and large container container
- The Port Authority of Gioia Tauro has launched the tender for
identify the company that will have to indicate which basin
floating drying to buy on the international market,
activity that constitutes the first step in the realization of the
of a shipbuilding hub in the port port of Calabro. In addition, the
the successful tenderer company will have to draw up a project in which
the technical and functional characteristics of which
the basin must be equipped to respond to the peculiar
infrastructure needs of the Calabrian port and to be adapted to the
to the market to be served, in particular that of the maintenance of
container containers of medium and large size.