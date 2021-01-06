



January 4, 2021

Original news Race to identify the company you will choose the dry dock for the port of Gioia Tauro

It will be used mainly for the maintenance of medium and large container container

The Port Authority of Gioia Tauro has launched the tender for identify the company that will have to indicate which basin floating drying to buy on the international market, activity that constitutes the first step in the realization of the of a shipbuilding hub in the port port of Calabro. In addition, the the successful tenderer company will have to draw up a project in which the technical and functional characteristics of which the basin must be equipped to respond to the peculiar infrastructure needs of the Calabrian port and to be adapted to the to the market to be served, in particular that of the maintenance of container containers of medium and large size.









