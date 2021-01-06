|
January 4, 2021
- In March Baleària will take over the first
fast ferry to the world powered by natural gas
-
- The ship will have a service speed of 35
nodes and maximum of over 40 nodes
-
- Next March the Spanish shipping company Baleària
will put the new Eleanor Roosevelt in its fleet,
which will be the world's first gas-powered fast ferry
Natural. The ship, 123 meters long, will have a capacity
of 1,200 passengers, 500 linear meters of heavy goods vehicles and 250 cars
(or a total of 450 cars). The ferry will have a speed
service speed of 35 knots and a maximum speed of over 40
Nodes.
-
- In the coming weeks, Eleanor Roosevelt will
sea trials at the Armón shipyard in Gijón
where the ferry is under construction. The investment for the
the new ship amounted to EUR 90 million.
-
- With the entry of the Eleanor Roosevelt,which will be
the new flagship of the Baleària, the company's fleet
will go up to nine ships, of which you are currently gas-fired
natural and one that is being converted to use
of this fuel.
