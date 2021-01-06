



January 4, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In March Baleària will take over the first fast ferry to the world powered by natural gas

The ship will have a service speed of 35 nodes and maximum of over 40 nodes

Next March the Spanish shipping company Baleària will put the new Eleanor Roosevelt in its fleet, which will be the world's first gas-powered fast ferry Natural. The ship, 123 meters long, will have a capacity of 1,200 passengers, 500 linear meters of heavy goods vehicles and 250 cars (or a total of 450 cars). The ferry will have a speed service speed of 35 knots and a maximum speed of over 40 Nodes.

In the coming weeks, Eleanor Roosevelt will sea trials at the Armón shipyard in Gijón where the ferry is under construction. The investment for the the new ship amounted to EUR 90 million.

With the entry of the Eleanor Roosevelt,which will be the new flagship of the Baleària, the company's fleet will go up to nine ships, of which you are currently gas-fired natural and one that is being converted to use of this fuel.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail