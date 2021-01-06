|
January 5, 2021
- The EU Commission authorises public support for
recapitalization of the German tourist group TUI
- Public resources of up to 1.25 billion expected
of euro
- The European Commission has approved a plan of the German government
which involves contributing public resources up to a total of
€1.25 billion to the group's recapitalisation
Germanic tourist TUI. "Like many other companies active in the
tourism sector - explained Today Margrethe Vestager,
European Commissioner for Competition - TUI has been
particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis. With this
measure Germany will contribute up to €1.25 billion
recapitalization of TUI and will help the company to
overcome the crisis. At the same time, the State will be
sufficiently remunerated for the risk assumed by taxpayers
support will be provided with constraints to limit the
distortions of competition.'
- The TUI Group also operates in the cruise sector with the three
brands TUI Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises and Marella Cruises. The first
is a 50:50 joint venture with the American Royal Caribbean
Cruises, while the capital of the other two cruise companies
is wholly owned by the German group.
