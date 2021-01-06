|
|
January 5, 2021
|
|
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen puts nine of the 16 ships back into service
stops as a result of the pandemic
-
- They will be used to replace leased units at
short-term
-
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a company specializing in the transport of
cars and other rolling stock with a fleet of 123 ships, announced today
the intention to put back into service during the first quarter
this year nine of its 16 ships that the company has
temporarily stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nine o'clock
units will be used to replace capacity to
transport currently achieved through short-term rentals.
-
- Wallenius Wilhelmsen explained that, despite continuing to
be cautious about the growth prospects of the
demand, the current shortage of capacity and the increase in
rates in the time charter market make the reactivation of
these ships a more cost-competitive option.