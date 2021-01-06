



January 5, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Wallenius Wilhelmsen puts nine of the 16 ships back into service stops as a result of the pandemic

They will be used to replace leased units at short-term

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, a company specializing in the transport of cars and other rolling stock with a fleet of 123 ships, announced today the intention to put back into service during the first quarter this year nine of its 16 ships that the company has temporarily stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Nine o'clock units will be used to replace capacity to transport currently achieved through short-term rentals.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen explained that, despite continuing to be cautious about the growth prospects of the demand, the current shortage of capacity and the increase in rates in the time charter market make the reactivation of these ships a more cost-competitive option.









