



January 5, 2021

Original news In 2020, containers transported by train between China and Europe by China Railway increased by +56%

12,400 freight trains were operated (+50%)

Chinese railway company China Railway Group has made note that in 2020 it operated 12,400 freight trains on the China-Europe carrying containerised cargo of 1,135,000 with increases of +50% and +56% respectively on the year Previous.

China Railway also specified that last year on the new Maritime Silk Road, the plan that provides for the increase in intermodal links between port areas in the region of Guangxi, in southern China, and Europe, traveled 3,600 trains carrying containerised loads of 190,000 teu, with increases of +73% and +80% on 2019.









