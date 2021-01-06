|
|
January 5, 2021
|
|
- In 2020, containers transported by train between China and Europe
by China Railway increased by +56%
-
- 12,400 freight trains were operated (+50%)
-
- Chinese railway company China Railway Group has made
note that in 2020 it operated 12,400 freight trains on the
China-Europe carrying containerised cargo of 1,135,000
with increases of +50% and +56% respectively on the year
Previous.
-
- China Railway also specified that last year on the
new Maritime Silk Road, the plan that provides for the increase in
intermodal links between port areas in the region of
Guangxi, in southern China, and Europe, traveled 3,600
trains carrying containerised loads of 190,000 teu, with
increases of +73% and +80% on 2019.