January 7, 2021
- Tomorrow in Civitavecchia the first ship of the
Glenhallen service with Libya
- In the first phase, one stopover is scheduled for every three
- Tomorrow Maltese Glenhallen Shipping will reactivat the line
regular maritime transport for the transport of rolling stock between the port of
Civitavecchia and Libya, a well-maintained connection in the port port
by the maritime agency Ant. Bellettieri & Co. In
the first phase is scheduled to land every three weeks and the
ships coming and bound for Libya will touch the ports of
Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia and Salerno.
- It is - commented the President of the
Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center, Pino
Musolino - of "a first restart signal with which it opens
2021 and that bodes well for what for the port network
rome and Lazio must be the year of the recovery, in which
turn the page and relaunch the entire cluster. Attracting new
trafficking is the first response to address the difficult
challenges that await us and the opening of this link with the
North Africa is the first step in relaunching a segment of the
which in 2020 suffered particularly like ro/ro."
