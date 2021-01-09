



January 7, 2021

Original news Tomorrow in Civitavecchia the first ship of the Glenhallen service with Libya

In the first phase, one stopover is scheduled for every three Weeks

Tomorrow Maltese Glenhallen Shipping will reactivat the line regular maritime transport for the transport of rolling stock between the port of Civitavecchia and Libya, a well-maintained connection in the port port by the maritime agency Ant. Bellettieri & Co. In the first phase is scheduled to land every three weeks and the ships coming and bound for Libya will touch the ports of Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia and Salerno.

It is - commented the President of the Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center, Pino Musolino - of "a first restart signal with which it opens 2021 and that bodes well for what for the port network rome and Lazio must be the year of the recovery, in which turn the page and relaunch the entire cluster. Attracting new trafficking is the first response to address the difficult challenges that await us and the opening of this link with the North Africa is the first step in relaunching a segment of the which in 2020 suffered particularly like ro/ro."







