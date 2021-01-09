ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

09 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 11:50 GMT+1



January 7, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
New intermodal rail service for semi-trailers Bologna-Cologne of the SMET Group

Will be operated by TX Logistik

Next Monday, the SMET Group will activate a new intermodal rail service for semi-trailers that will connect Bologna Interport with the North TKN Terminal in Cologne, a service that will be operated by TX Logistik, the group's Mercitalia specialized in international connections. The frequency involves five pairs of trains per week, with exclusive use of semi-trailers with P400 shape.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail