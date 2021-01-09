|
|
January 7, 2021
|
|
- New intermodal rail service for semi-trailers
Bologna-Cologne of the SMET Group
-
- Will be operated by TX Logistik
-
- Next Monday, the SMET Group will activate a new
intermodal rail service for semi-trailers that will connect
Bologna Interport with the North TKN Terminal in Cologne, a service that
will be operated by TX Logistik, the group's
Mercitalia specialized in international connections. The
frequency involves five pairs of trains per week, with
exclusive use of semi-trailers with P400 shape.