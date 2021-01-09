



January 7, 2021

Will be operated by TX Logistik

Next Monday, the SMET Group will activate a new intermodal rail service for semi-trailers that will connect Bologna Interport with the North TKN Terminal in Cologne, a service that will be operated by TX Logistik, the group's Mercitalia specialized in international connections. The frequency involves five pairs of trains per week, with exclusive use of semi-trailers with P400 shape.









