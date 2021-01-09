|
January 8, 2021
- Ridgemont Equity Partners acquires control
by American Seko Logistics
- The logistics company was founded in 1976 and is
present in 40 countries
- U.S. private equity firm Ridgemont
Equity Partners has acquired control of the logistics group
Seko Logistics. Following the operation, Greenbriar
Equity Group, a private equity firm that since 2015 was
seko's controlling shareholder, will retain a stake in seko
significant capital of the logistics company as well as the
management of Seko itself.
- Seko Logistics was founded in 1976 and has
a network of over 120 offices in 40 countries.