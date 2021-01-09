



January 8, 2021

Original news Ridgemont Equity Partners acquires control by American Seko Logistics

The logistics company was founded in 1976 and is present in 40 countries

U.S. private equity firm Ridgemont Equity Partners has acquired control of the logistics group Seko Logistics. Following the operation, Greenbriar Equity Group, a private equity firm that since 2015 was seko's controlling shareholder, will retain a stake in seko significant capital of the logistics company as well as the management of Seko itself.

Seko Logistics was founded in 1976 and has a network of over 120 offices in 40 countries.









