|
|
|
|
January 8, 2021
|
|
- Assoporti calls for port workers to be included
among the categories to be vaccinated as a priority
-
- Sent a note to Extraordinary Commissioner Arcuri
-
- The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) sent on Tuesday
a note addressed to Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner
for the implementation of measures to address the health crisis to be
Covid-19, with which he called for port workers to be
among the categories to be vaccinated as a priority. The note
highlights that thanks to the commitment, risks and sacrifices of so many
workers, ports have never stopped during
the health emergency and this has ensured the supply of
essential goods throughout the country.
- Assoporti therefore requested that after the categories of
social and health workers, residents and staff of the Rsa and
people of advanced age, among those of the "activities
essential" are included in port workers, together with
to the staff of the Port System Authorities, so that
they can safely continue their activities
in the country's supply chain.
|
|