



January 8, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Assoporti calls for port workers to be included among the categories to be vaccinated as a priority

Sent a note to Extraordinary Commissioner Arcuri

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) sent on Tuesday a note addressed to Domenico Arcuri, Extraordinary Commissioner for the implementation of measures to address the health crisis to be Covid-19, with which he called for port workers to be among the categories to be vaccinated as a priority. The note highlights that thanks to the commitment, risks and sacrifices of so many workers, ports have never stopped during the health emergency and this has ensured the supply of essential goods throughout the country.

Assoporti therefore requested that after the categories of social and health workers, residents and staff of the Rsa and people of advanced age, among those of the "activities essential" are included in port workers, together with to the staff of the Port System Authorities, so that they can safely continue their activities in the country's supply chain.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec