|
|
|
|
January 11, 2021
|
|
- ART has positively assessed the market verification of the
MIT on maritime connections to the islands
-
- Liberalised 40% of lines previously
subsidized by the State
-
- The Transport Regulatory Authority has assessed
positive market verification of maritime links with
Sardinia, Sicily and the Tremiti Islands which has been
conducted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
(
of the 25th
August 2020). In particular, ART pointed out that it had
the transposition of regulatory measures for cabotage has been detected
established by the Regulatory Authority of the
Transport with resolution no. 22/2019
(
of the 22nd
March 2019) and welcomed MIT's choice to
open up to the market four out of ten connections that previously
were the subject of an agreement: Livorno-Cagliari,
Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania, Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax and Naples-Palermo. This
- noted the Authority - as the consolidated presence of the
competing operators has terminated the conditions for
market failure that justified public intervention
through the use of a compensation scheme.
-
- ART pointed out that "the prospect of greater
level of market liberalisation, which results from the
subtraction from the award by tender of four of the ten
routes previously in agreement, will produce a
significant savings in public resources used to ensure
territorial continuity with the major islands and
Tremiti.
-
- In addition, ART considered that it complied with its
regulators the willingness of MIT to proceed with the request for
expressions of interest in the imposition of obligations to
public service applied horizontally (e.g. regularity of
continuity of service), to all operators, on the
Civitavecchia-Olbia connection.
-
- Finally, the Authority welcomed the choice of
to maintain the tendering with the Service Contract of the
lines: Napoli-Cagliari, Palermo-Cagliari, Genoa-Porto Torres (only
for the winter period), Civitavecchia-Cagliari-Arbatax,
Termoli-Tremiti. With regard to these sections, art has
acknowledged the lack of guarantees that the free market, without
public intervention, can meet the needs of demand.
However, the Authority has also provided some indications
for subsequent custody procedures, in line with the
own adjustment.
-
- ART recalled that in 2019 cabotage services
maritime sector recorded a total of about 79
million passengers boarded and disembarked, of which about 2.5% is
attributable to cabotage services with the islands covered by the
MIT-CIN Convention. Compared to the market for these
services covered by the MIT-CIN Convention have
transport of about 30% of the total passengers.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail