



January 11, 2021

Liberalised 40% of lines previously subsidized by the State

The Transport Regulatory Authority has assessed positive market verification of maritime links with Sardinia, Sicily and the Tremiti Islands which has been conducted by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport ( of the 25th August 2020). In particular, ART pointed out that it had the transposition of regulatory measures for cabotage has been detected established by the Regulatory Authority of the Transport with resolution no. 22/2019 ( of the 22nd March 2019) and welcomed MIT's choice to open up to the market four out of ten connections that previously were the subject of an agreement: Livorno-Cagliari, Ravenna-Brindisi-Catania, Genoa-Olbia-Arbatax and Naples-Palermo. This - noted the Authority - as the consolidated presence of the competing operators has terminated the conditions for market failure that justified public intervention through the use of a compensation scheme.

ART pointed out that "the prospect of greater level of market liberalisation, which results from the subtraction from the award by tender of four of the ten routes previously in agreement, will produce a significant savings in public resources used to ensure territorial continuity with the major islands and Tremiti.

In addition, ART considered that it complied with its regulators the willingness of MIT to proceed with the request for expressions of interest in the imposition of obligations to public service applied horizontally (e.g. regularity of continuity of service), to all operators, on the Civitavecchia-Olbia connection.

Finally, the Authority welcomed the choice of to maintain the tendering with the Service Contract of the lines: Napoli-Cagliari, Palermo-Cagliari, Genoa-Porto Torres (only for the winter period), Civitavecchia-Cagliari-Arbatax, Termoli-Tremiti. With regard to these sections, art has acknowledged the lack of guarantees that the free market, without public intervention, can meet the needs of demand. However, the Authority has also provided some indications for subsequent custody procedures, in line with the own adjustment.

ART recalled that in 2019 cabotage services maritime sector recorded a total of about 79 million passengers boarded and disembarked, of which about 2.5% is attributable to cabotage services with the islands covered by the MIT-CIN Convention. Compared to the market for these services covered by the MIT-CIN Convention have transport of about 30% of the total passengers.







