January 11, 2021
- The race has started to create a new port hub for the
container traffic in the Baltic Sea
- It will be built in deep water in Swinoujscie
- The Port Authority of Szczeczez and Swinoujscie
to the international market the request to submit by
next January 28th offers for the realization and management of a
new deep-water terminal container in Swinoujscie, with the
to make it the main port hub for the Baltic Sea by being
positioned near the Danish straits and on the
of the Baltic-Adriatic European corridor linking Europe
central and eastern with Scandinavia.
- The new terminal, which will be located in the outer port,
an area where terminals will be built for the handling of
other goods and a liquefied natural gas terminal, may be
accommodate the largest container ships that can
operating in the Baltic Sea. The draft in principle provides for the
construction of the terminal for containers in two phases, with the first
which should allow the simultaneous approach of a
megamax container container container and a feeder container container and allow
the realization of an annual traffic of at least one million
Mr President, i.e. the
