



January 11, 2021

Original news The race has started to create a new port hub for the container traffic in the Baltic Sea

It will be built in deep water in Swinoujscie

The Port Authority of Szczeczez and Swinoujscie to the international market the request to submit by next January 28th offers for the realization and management of a new deep-water terminal container in Swinoujscie, with the to make it the main port hub for the Baltic Sea by being positioned near the Danish straits and on the of the Baltic-Adriatic European corridor linking Europe central and eastern with Scandinavia.

The new terminal, which will be located in the outer port, an area where terminals will be built for the handling of other goods and a liquefied natural gas terminal, may be accommodate the largest container ships that can operating in the Baltic Sea. The draft in principle provides for the construction of the terminal for containers in two phases, with the first which should allow the simultaneous approach of a megamax container container container and a feeder container container and allow the realization of an annual traffic of at least one million Mr President, i.e. the







