First route for zero air freight transport
CO2 emissions between Europe and North America
AIR France KLM Martinair Cargo and Kuehne + Nagel Initiative
AIR France airline KLM Martinair Cargo and the
kuehne + nagel have announced the establishment of the first
air transport link of zero-CO2 goods between
Europe and North America. Aircraft used in air service
between Los Angeles and Amsterdam will in fact be fed with
sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), fuels that - have
highlighted the two companies - has chemical and physical characteristics
almost identical to those of conventional aviation fuel and
is the most effective measure of which the
air transport has to significantly reduce its
carbon footprint.
"The first zero-emission route- underlined Yngve
Ruud, Board Member of Kuehne + Nagel and Head of
of air logistics - represents the beginning of our journey
towards a neutral air freight transport in terms of emissions
co2 and another step towards achieving a complete
carbon neutrality by 2030."