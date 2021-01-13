



January 12, 2021

Original news First route for zero air freight transport CO2 emissions between Europe and North America

AIR France KLM Martinair Cargo and Kuehne + Nagel Initiative

AIR France airline KLM Martinair Cargo and the kuehne + nagel have announced the establishment of the first air transport link of zero-CO2 goods between Europe and North America. Aircraft used in air service between Los Angeles and Amsterdam will in fact be fed with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), fuels that - have highlighted the two companies - has chemical and physical characteristics almost identical to those of conventional aviation fuel and is the most effective measure of which the air transport has to significantly reduce its carbon footprint.

"The first zero-emission route- underlined Yngve Ruud, Board Member of Kuehne + Nagel and Head of of air logistics - represents the beginning of our journey towards a neutral air freight transport in terms of emissions co2 and another step towards achieving a complete carbon neutrality by 2030."









