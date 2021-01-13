



January 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Port of Civitavecchia, tar Lazio welcomes the appeal of Medov on cruise boating service

The annulment of the order providing for the annulment of the the exclusive right of the service in favor of Port Mobility

The Judges of Section Three of the Administrative Court Lazio have accepted the appeal brought by the Genoese Medov against the Port System Authority of the Sea North-Central Tyrrhenian Sea and Port Mobility for cancellation order no. 37 of 2019 of the AdSP by which they were established the operational and management procedures related to the transit of cruise workers in the port of Civitavecchia, an ordinance that provides for exclusive for the shuttle service of cruise cruise workers in in favour of Port Mobility.

Welcoming the tar's pronouncement of the Lazio, the maritime agency Medov noted that with the ordinance of the November 2019, the AdSP had evaded an earlier ruling of the same section of the TAR by restoring the exclusive right in favour of Port mobility and pointed out that from 2019 to today, in lawsuits with Medov, Port Mobility has ringed three unfavorable tar rulings Lazio, one of the Civil Court of Rome and a resolution of the ANAC, you all agree that Port Mobility is doing things that don't could/should do. In addition, the Maritime Agency pointed out that with this judgment, tar Lazio reiterates that the Port System is not competent, nor territorially nor functionally, for the purposes of the establishment of these services shuttle, referring directly to the previous judgment and thus explicitly censoring the attempt to avoidance carried out by the AdSP.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail