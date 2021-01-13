|
January 12, 2021
- Port of Civitavecchia, tar Lazio welcomes the appeal of
Medov on cruise boating service
-
- The annulment of the order providing for the annulment of the
the exclusive right of the service in favor of Port Mobility
-
- The Judges of Section Three of the Administrative Court
Lazio have accepted the appeal brought by the
Genoese Medov against the Port System Authority of the Sea
North-Central Tyrrhenian Sea and Port Mobility for cancellation
order no. 37 of 2019 of the AdSP by which they were established
the operational and management procedures related to the transit of
cruise workers in the port of Civitavecchia, an ordinance that provides for
exclusive for the shuttle service of cruise cruise workers in
in favour of Port Mobility.
-
- Welcoming the tar's pronouncement of the
Lazio, the maritime agency Medov noted that with the ordinance of the
November 2019, the AdSP had evaded an earlier ruling of the
same section of the TAR by restoring the exclusive right in favour of Port
mobility and pointed out that from 2019 to today, in lawsuits with
Medov, Port Mobility has ringed three unfavorable tar rulings
Lazio, one of the Civil Court of Rome and a resolution of the ANAC,
you all agree that Port Mobility is doing things that don't
could/should do. In addition, the Maritime Agency pointed out that
with this judgment, tar Lazio reiterates that the
Port System is not competent, nor territorially
nor functionally, for the purposes of the establishment of these services
shuttle, referring directly to the previous
judgment and thus explicitly censoring the attempt to
avoidance carried out by the AdSP.
