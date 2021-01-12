|
January 12, 2021
- New intermodal rail link between interport
by Parma and Giovinazzo (Bari)
- The service includes a commercial stop in Lugo (Ravenna)
- Yesterday a new rail link was activated
between the Interporto di Parma and Giovinazzo (Bari), with a stop
lugo (Ravenna), thanks to a new collaboration between
Lugo Terminal Spa and CePIM Spa. From Giovinazzo the units of
load can continue throughout southern Italy and take advantage of the
gateway to Turkey/Greece or more generally to the
Balkans. From Parma it will be possible to take advantage of the existing connections with
France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries.
- With a scheduled frequency of three weekly circulations
that will become six weekly circulations by the next
june, the train will be able to load containers of
different sizes, swap bodies and semi-trailers with a profile up to
P400. It will also be possible to ship waste and material
ADR/RID. Terminal to terminal services can be purchased,
who owns their own loading units, but will also be
you can take advantage of the door-to-door service using the fleet
high cube 45' containers and p386/P400 double profile semi-trailers
owned by Lugo Terminal, which is also able to
run first and last mile with your own trucks.
- Commenting on the entry into service of the new link, the
President of CePIM, Gianpaolo Serpagli, stressed that
is "an important result conducted by Lugo Terminal,
which we thank, and which has resulted in the collaboration with
CePIM Spa for the benefit of the entire Parma Interport, increasingly
directed to moving goods by rail for long distances and to
promote intermodal projects by integrating the offer to customers with
first and last mile trucking service."
- Lugo Terminal has highlighted that with this service it will strengthen
further its presence along the Adriatic route,
contributing in concrete terms to the Green Deal promoted by the Commission
european and taking almost 15,000 from the road once in full
trucks per year for a CO2 saving of about 10,000
Tons.
