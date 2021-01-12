



January 12, 2021

The service includes a commercial stop in Lugo (Ravenna)

Yesterday a new rail link was activated between the Interporto di Parma and Giovinazzo (Bari), with a stop lugo (Ravenna), thanks to a new collaboration between Lugo Terminal Spa and CePIM Spa. From Giovinazzo the units of load can continue throughout southern Italy and take advantage of the gateway to Turkey/Greece or more generally to the Balkans. From Parma it will be possible to take advantage of the existing connections with France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Scandinavian countries.

With a scheduled frequency of three weekly circulations that will become six weekly circulations by the next june, the train will be able to load containers of different sizes, swap bodies and semi-trailers with a profile up to P400. It will also be possible to ship waste and material ADR/RID. Terminal to terminal services can be purchased, who owns their own loading units, but will also be you can take advantage of the door-to-door service using the fleet high cube 45' containers and p386/P400 double profile semi-trailers owned by Lugo Terminal, which is also able to run first and last mile with your own trucks.

Commenting on the entry into service of the new link, the President of CePIM, Gianpaolo Serpagli, stressed that is "an important result conducted by Lugo Terminal, which we thank, and which has resulted in the collaboration with CePIM Spa for the benefit of the entire Parma Interport, increasingly directed to moving goods by rail for long distances and to promote intermodal projects by integrating the offer to customers with first and last mile trucking service."

Lugo Terminal has highlighted that with this service it will strengthen further its presence along the Adriatic route, contributing in concrete terms to the Green Deal promoted by the Commission european and taking almost 15,000 from the road once in full trucks per year for a CO2 saving of about 10,000 Tons.







