January 12, 2021
- Swissterminal will manage the three Alsatian river ports
by Ottmarsheim, Huningue and Ile Napoléon
- A joint venture will be established with the ports of Le
Havre and Marseille-Fos
- Swiss logistics company Swissterminal will operate
the multimodal platform in South Alsace consisting of the
three French river ports on the Ottmarsheim Rhine,
Huningue-Village-Neuf and Ile Napoléon having won the race
international organization to assign the management of airports. To this end,
the new company Alsaceterminal will be established,
entirely owned by Swissterminal, which will operate the
three ports.
- In addition, in support of these activities in France,
established Alsaceteam, a joint venture between Swissterminal and
of Le Havre and Marseille-Fos. Alsaceteam will acquire 39%
Euro Rhine Ports, the company that took over
to the former ports de mulnhouse-rhin public company that did
head of the South Chamber of Commerce Alsace Mulhouse and who managed
the three inland ports. The majority share of Euro Rhine Ports is
held by the Syndicat Mixte des Ports du Sud-Alsace which is
made up of the Grand-Est region public partners, Mulhouse Alsace
Agglomération (M2A), Saint-Louis Agglomération (SLA),
Voies Navigables France (VNF) and Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie
(CCI).
- Currently the annual containerised traffic capacity
of this river port platform is equal to about
200,000 teu. In addition to direct navigation links with
ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, the port of Ottmarsheim, which is
the largest of the three inland ports, is connected
directly by rail with Le Havre and Marseille and,
birsfelden (Switzerland), with the port of Genoa and with the
China. The port of Huningue, currently dedicated to the traffic of
bulk, by 2025 it will be transformed into a terminal of
triodal transhipment for container traffic with Switzerland
with the aim of achieving an annual capacity equal to
over 100,000 teu. The purpose is also to use the
Huningue to replace current facilities by 2029
terminals for Swissterminal containers in
basel-kleinhueningen that will have to be de-abandoned as a result of
new programmes for these areas decided by the
Swiss. The port of Ile Napoléon will continue to
be used for bulk and fuel trafficking.
- Remember that last year the terminal group DP World
acquired 44% of swissterminal's capital
(
of the 21st
January 2020).
