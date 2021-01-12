



January 12, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Swissterminal will manage the three Alsatian river ports by Ottmarsheim, Huningue and Ile Napoléon

A joint venture will be established with the ports of Le Havre and Marseille-Fos

Swiss logistics company Swissterminal will operate the multimodal platform in South Alsace consisting of the three French river ports on the Ottmarsheim Rhine, Huningue-Village-Neuf and Ile Napoléon having won the race international organization to assign the management of airports. To this end, the new company Alsaceterminal will be established, entirely owned by Swissterminal, which will operate the three ports.

In addition, in support of these activities in France, established Alsaceteam, a joint venture between Swissterminal and of Le Havre and Marseille-Fos. Alsaceteam will acquire 39% Euro Rhine Ports, the company that took over to the former ports de mulnhouse-rhin public company that did head of the South Chamber of Commerce Alsace Mulhouse and who managed the three inland ports. The majority share of Euro Rhine Ports is held by the Syndicat Mixte des Ports du Sud-Alsace which is made up of the Grand-Est region public partners, Mulhouse Alsace Agglomération (M2A), Saint-Louis Agglomération (SLA), Voies Navigables France (VNF) and Chambre de Commerce et d'Industrie (CCI).

Currently the annual containerised traffic capacity of this river port platform is equal to about 200,000 teu. In addition to direct navigation links with ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp, the port of Ottmarsheim, which is the largest of the three inland ports, is connected directly by rail with Le Havre and Marseille and, birsfelden (Switzerland), with the port of Genoa and with the China. The port of Huningue, currently dedicated to the traffic of bulk, by 2025 it will be transformed into a terminal of triodal transhipment for container traffic with Switzerland with the aim of achieving an annual capacity equal to over 100,000 teu. The purpose is also to use the Huningue to replace current facilities by 2029 terminals for Swissterminal containers in basel-kleinhueningen that will have to be de-abandoned as a result of new programmes for these areas decided by the Swiss. The port of Ile Napoléon will continue to be used for bulk and fuel trafficking.

Remember that last year the terminal group DP World acquired 44% of swissterminal's capital ( of the 21st January 2020).







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail