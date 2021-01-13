



January 13, 2021

Original news Last year Singapore was confirmed as the second port container with a traffic of 36.9 million teu (-0.9%)

A total of 581.3 million were moveded tonnes of goods (-7.2%)

In 2020, despite a slight decrease in containers singapore has confirmed as the second port of container world having treated containerized traffic equal to total to almost 36.9 million teu, with a decrease in of -0.9% on the previous year, the volume of loads lower only than the one moved last year by the port of Shanghai ( of the 4th January 2021).

Singapore closed 2020 with a total traffic of 581.3 million tons of goods of all kinds, with a decrease in -7.2% on the previous year, which is the result of the reductions traffic recorded in all months of 2020 with the exception of MARCH. Last year, container-only goods stood at 358.0 million tonnes (-2.0%). Volume contractions are have also been found in the conventional goods segment, with 18.4 million tonnes moveded (-24.0%), and in the oil in bulk, which totalled 194.0 million tonnes (-11.6%), while traffic of other types of increased by +12.9% to 19.9 million euros in the Tons.

In December 2020 alone, the Asian port 49.5 million tonnes of cargoes in total (-6.9%), of which 31.5 million tonnes of containerised goods (+0.1%), 1.8 million tonnes of conventional goods (-13.6%), 14.4 million tonnes of oil bulk (-20.7%) and 1.9 million tonnes of other bulk (+20.4%).











