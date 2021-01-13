|
January 13, 2021
- Last year Singapore was confirmed as the second port
container with a traffic of 36.9 million teu (-0.9%)
- A total of 581.3 million were moveded
tonnes of goods (-7.2%)
- In 2020, despite a slight decrease in containers
singapore has confirmed as the second port of
container world having treated containerized traffic equal to
total to almost 36.9 million teu, with a decrease in
of -0.9% on the previous year, the volume of loads
lower only than the one moved last year by the port of Shanghai
(
of the 4th
January 2021).
- Singapore closed 2020 with a total traffic of 581.3
million tons of goods of all kinds, with a decrease in
-7.2% on the previous year, which is the result of the reductions
traffic recorded in all months of 2020 with the exception of
MARCH. Last year, container-only goods stood at
358.0 million tonnes (-2.0%). Volume contractions are
have also been found in the conventional goods segment, with
18.4 million tonnes moveded (-24.0%), and in the
oil in bulk, which totalled 194.0 million
tonnes (-11.6%), while traffic of other types of
increased by +12.9% to 19.9 million euros in the
Tons.
- In December 2020 alone, the Asian port
49.5 million tonnes of cargoes in total
(-6.9%), of which 31.5 million tonnes of containerised goods
(+0.1%), 1.8 million tonnes of conventional goods (-13.6%),
14.4 million tonnes of oil bulk (-20.7%) and 1.9
million tonnes of other bulk (+20.4%).
