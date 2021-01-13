



January 13, 2021

Original news Assoporti coordinates with MIT the action in the EU on the question of port taxation

Rossi: strong action will be taken to reaffirm the legitimate expectations of a better assessment of the peculiarity of the Italian port system

The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has announced that it sent to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, a note to present the next actions that the organisation intends to undertake in support of the initiative announced by the Minister to appeal to the Court of Justice European Justice in relation to port taxation. In fact, the association has announced that it wants to proceed with appeals so-called adiuvandum either by each individual Port System Authority that you bring from Assoporti itself.

To follow this phase Assoporti delegated the presidents Massimo Deiana, lawyer and full professor of law of the navigation at the University of Cagliari, and Ugo Patroni Griffi, lawyer and full professor of commercial law luiss, in order to ensure the necessary coordination of legal analysis with the Ministry's offices.

"The port cluster unit on this occasion - underlined the president of Assoporti, Daniele Rossi - it is the clear signal that strong action will be taken to legitimate expectations of a better assessment of the peculiarities of the Italian port system by the European institutions. This is in the hope of finding first of all a balanced and guarantee solution for the future of our ports.'

Tomorrow Rossi will focus, among other things, on the theme of taxation of ports with the presidents of the other associations of the clusters on the occasion of the web round table organized by Assiterminal on "Port taxation and port governance" ( of the 18th December 2020).







