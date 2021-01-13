|
- Assoporti coordinates with MIT the action in the EU on the
question of port taxation
-
- Rossi: strong action will be taken to reaffirm the
legitimate expectations of a better assessment of the peculiarity
of the Italian port system
-
- The Association of Italian Ports (Assoporti) has announced that it
sent to the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport,
Paola De Micheli, a note to present the next actions that
the organisation intends to undertake in support of the initiative
announced by the Minister to appeal to the Court of Justice
European Justice in relation to port taxation.
In fact, the association has announced that it wants to proceed with
appeals so-called adiuvandum either by each individual
Port System Authority that you bring from Assoporti itself.
-
- To follow this phase Assoporti delegated the presidents
Massimo Deiana, lawyer and full professor of law of the
navigation at the University of Cagliari, and Ugo Patroni
Griffi, lawyer and full professor of commercial law
luiss, in order to ensure the necessary
coordination of legal analysis with the Ministry's offices.
-
- "The port cluster unit on this occasion -
underlined the president of Assoporti, Daniele Rossi - it is
the clear signal that strong action will be taken to
legitimate expectations of a better assessment of the
peculiarities of the Italian port system by the
European institutions. This is in the hope of finding
first of all a balanced and guarantee solution for the future of
our ports.'
-
- Tomorrow Rossi will focus, among other things, on the theme of
taxation of ports with the presidents of the other associations of the
clusters on the occasion of the web round table organized by
Assiterminal on "Port taxation and port governance"
(
of the 18th
December 2020).
