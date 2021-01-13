



January 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news On March 1st DNV GL will simply become DNV

Eriksen: many customers already refer to the company calling it DNV

Just over seven years after the merger of the company Norwegian classification and certification Det Norske Veritas (DNV) with Germany's Germanischer Lloyd (GL), which has become december 2013 and which led to the establishment of the DNV GL Group ( of the 20th December 2012), the company born from that operation announced today the decision to change the company name adopting that of DNV from next March 1st.

"In 2013," explained the Chairman and delegate of DNV GL, Remi Eriksen - we have united two leading companies with complementary strengths and market positions and combine the two names turned out to be the right solution. However, it is not been a commonly used name and already many customers you report to the company calling it DNV.'









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec