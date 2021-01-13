|
|
January 13, 2021
|
|
- On March 1st DNV GL will simply become DNV
-
- Eriksen: many customers already refer to the company
calling it DNV
-
- Just over seven years after the merger of the company
Norwegian classification and certification Det Norske Veritas
(DNV) with Germany's Germanischer Lloyd (GL), which has become
december 2013 and which led to the establishment of the
DNV GL Group
(
of the 20th
December 2012), the company born from that operation
announced today the decision to change the company name
adopting that of DNV from next March 1st.
-
- "In 2013," explained the Chairman and
delegate of DNV GL, Remi Eriksen - we have united two leading companies
with complementary strengths and market positions and combine
the two names turned out to be the right solution. However, it is not
been a commonly used name and already many customers you
report to the company calling it DNV.'