January 13, 2021
- Rossi notified of the confirmation of his appointment as president
of the AdSP of the northern central Adriatic
- He has been at the helm of the institution since the end of 2016
- Today Daniele Rossi was notified of the decree
signed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola
De Micheli, with whom he is confirmed president
of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea center
for the next four years. Rossi is at the
of the institution, which administers the port of Ravenna, since the end of
2016.