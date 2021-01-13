



January 13, 2021

Original news Rossi notified of the confirmation of his appointment as president of the AdSP of the northern central Adriatic

He has been at the helm of the institution since the end of 2016

Today Daniele Rossi was notified of the decree signed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Paola De Micheli, with whom he is confirmed president of the Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea center for the next four years. Rossi is at the of the institution, which administers the port of Ravenna, since the end of 2016.









