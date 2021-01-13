|
January 13, 2021
- Marlink buys ITC Global
- It offers satellite communication services to the
maritime, energy and mining
- Norway's Marlink, which specialises in the provision of services
communication and information technology to companies in the
maritime sector, has signed a final agreement to acquire
panasonic the entire capital of the American ITC Global, a company
which also offers satellite communication services both to the
the maritime sector as well as the energy and mining sectors.
- Marlink specified that the acquisition took place with
the support of the French private equity firm Apax
Partners holding a majority stake in the group
Norwegian. It is expected that the transaction will be
end in the first quarter of this year.
