



January 13, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Marlink buys ITC Global

It offers satellite communication services to the maritime, energy and mining

Norway's Marlink, which specialises in the provision of services communication and information technology to companies in the maritime sector, has signed a final agreement to acquire panasonic the entire capital of the American ITC Global, a company which also offers satellite communication services both to the the maritime sector as well as the energy and mining sectors.

Marlink specified that the acquisition took place with the support of the French private equity firm Apax Partners holding a majority stake in the group Norwegian. It is expected that the transaction will be end in the first quarter of this year.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail