Chinese import-export grew by +1.9% in 2020
reaching a record value
Increase in imports and exports in progress
consecutively since last June
The General Customs Administration of the Republic
People's Party of China today announced that in 2020 the total number of goods
imported and exported to China amounted to the record value
of 32.16 trillion yuan (about five trillion dollars), with a
increase of +1.9% on the previous year. In particular, the value of
exports was 17.93 trios of yuan (+4.0%) And
imports of 14.23 trillion yuan (-0.7%). The
trade surplus was 3.7 trillion yuan (+27.4%).
The customs administration has specified that the growth of
recorded last year was driven by the rise in the
import-export value for seven consecutive months at
since last June.