



January 14, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Chinese import-export grew by +1.9% in 2020 reaching a record value

Increase in imports and exports in progress consecutively since last June

The General Customs Administration of the Republic People's Party of China today announced that in 2020 the total number of goods imported and exported to China amounted to the record value of 32.16 trillion yuan (about five trillion dollars), with a increase of +1.9% on the previous year. In particular, the value of exports was 17.93 trios of yuan (+4.0%) And imports of 14.23 trillion yuan (-0.7%). The trade surplus was 3.7 trillion yuan (+27.4%).

The customs administration has specified that the growth of recorded last year was driven by the rise in the import-export value for seven consecutive months at since last June.









