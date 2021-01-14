



January 14, 2021

Original news In the fleet of the shipping company GNV is entry the GNV Sealand

It has a capacity of 880 passengers, 2,255 linear meters of rolling stock and 195 cars

In the fleet of the shipping company GNV has entered the GNV Sealand,a ship that was built in 2009 at the Visentini Shipyard and has a capacity of 880 passengers, 2,255 linear meters of rolling stock and 195 cars. GNV has made i note that in the immediate future the new ship will go to support the company lines during the installation work and activation of the exhaust gas treatment plant (scrubber) of the other units in the fleet, while in the months gnv sealand will be used to strengthen the offer and support the further expansion of the links already started in the last quarter of 2020 with the consolidation of the services and the inclusion in the fleet of the two Forza and Tenacity to support the lines to and from Sicily.

GNV pointed out that the arrival of the GNV Sealand of doubled the already planned capacity increase by the company with the planned entry into the fleet during the next spring of a newly built unit currently being built at the Visentini Shipyards which, with 2,564 linear meters of capacity, will ensure a increase in the hold capacity used as part of the Autostrade del Mare network.







