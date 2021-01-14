|
- In the fleet of the shipping company GNV has entered
the GNV Sealand,a ship that was built in 2009
at the Visentini Shipyard and has a capacity of 880
passengers, 2,255 linear meters of rolling stock and 195 cars. GNV has made
i note that in the immediate future the new ship will go to support the
company lines during the installation work and
activation of the exhaust gas treatment plant
(scrubber) of the other units in the fleet, while in the months
gnv sealand will be used to strengthen the
offer and support the further expansion of the links already
started in the last quarter of 2020 with the consolidation of the
services and the inclusion in the fleet of the two Forza and
Tenacity to support the lines to and from Sicily.
-
- GNV pointed out that the arrival of the GNV Sealand of
doubled the already planned capacity increase
by the company with the planned entry into the fleet during the
next spring of a newly built unit
currently being built at the Visentini Shipyards
which, with 2,564 linear meters of capacity, will ensure a
increase in the hold capacity used as part of the
Autostrade del Mare network.
