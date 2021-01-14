|
January 14, 2021
- AdSP's Three-Year Operational Plan 2021-2023 approved
of Sardinia
-
- Ok to Technical Adjustments Functional to Regulatory Plans
Port ports of Cagliari and Olbia
-
- Today the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Sea of Sardinia has approved the Operational Plan
three-year period 2021-2023 and functional technical adjustments (ATF) to
Port Regulatory Plans of Cagliari and Olbia.
-
- Planning for the port of Cagliari for the next
three-year period provides for: the gradual transfer of ro-ro and
ro-pax from the historic port to the west avaport of the Porto Canale
(the east will be dedicated to shipbuilding); The
redevelopment of the cruise terminal and the reorganization of the
security and access gates; infrastructure enhancement
of the Canal Port with extension of the bulk docks,
the expansion of the access channel and the infrastructure
of the back-door spaces. The whole area of the historic port
cagliaritano will be destined for recreational boating, with the
redevelopment of the former maritime station that will become
area dedicated to tourism services.
-
- In the POT, the port of Olbia sees its vocation confirmed
to passenger traffic and commercial means. In addition to the
dredging and redevelopment of the docks of the White Island and the
cocciani industrial port, a complete overhaul and
rationalisation of port access areas and roads,
opening of the maritime station and the activities of the
free use, the retraining of services and the
passengers and cruise passengers. With regard to boating, the idea
project foresees the relaunch of the Brin Pier towards boating,
the creation of a shipbuilding district in the former
Palmera, the design of a service channel for
vessels and the rationalisation of boating concessions
in the two doors of the inner port.
-
- With regard to the port of Porto Torres, the POT provides for the separation of
trade from those dedicated to bulk, with the
transfer of ro-pax ships from ASI to the civic port which,
as part of the massive implementation effort
antemural, will be dredged to encourage
mooring of cruise ships and a total overhaul of the
passenger services with the acquisition of the passenger terminal and
connection with the sterile area, the redevelopment of the former
market in the management centre with AdSP offices, clusters
port and fishing.
-
- For the Golfo Aranci airport, the AdSP specified that the POT
a real revolution that aims to free itself from the
servitude of the FS tracks and the overpass, which will be
replaced with a project of new alternative roads and
shared with the Municipality and the Province. For the port it is
the extension of the quay dedicated to ferries is planned,
the deepening of the seabed to make it easy to board ships
medium-sized cruise services and the optimization of the Commission's services
maritime station. With regard to boating, the POT gives
there is ample scope for consultation with the municipal administration to
the development of new storage activities and
the identification of areas dedicated to tourist boating.
-
- The port of Oristano - Santa Giusta sees the confirmation of the
vocation for goods in bulk, with the strengthening of
existing quays and backport areas, but also opens up
ro-ro traffic and iron-sea connections with the
restoration of the existing quay and the connection with the ridge
Train. Particular attention, given the positive results of the
2019, will be dedicated to the cruise sector with
the identification of a special quay and related services to the
Passengers.
-
- The next three years for Portovesme will be decisive for the
creation of a new quay dedicated to connections with
carloforte and the dredging of the seabed. Interventions that will allow
the definitive elimination of the mixture with freight traffic and
full use, with the completion and dredging of mirrors
waters, of the east quay.
-
- For the port of Santa Teresa it is planned to extend
of the current quay to allow the parking of two units and
the construction of a new forecourt for vehicles on board.
