



January 14, 2021

Original news AdSP's Three-Year Operational Plan 2021-2023 approved of Sardinia

Ok to Technical Adjustments Functional to Regulatory Plans Port ports of Cagliari and Olbia

Today the Management Committee of the System Authority Port of the Sea of Sardinia has approved the Operational Plan three-year period 2021-2023 and functional technical adjustments (ATF) to Port Regulatory Plans of Cagliari and Olbia.

Planning for the port of Cagliari for the next three-year period provides for: the gradual transfer of ro-ro and ro-pax from the historic port to the west avaport of the Porto Canale (the east will be dedicated to shipbuilding); The redevelopment of the cruise terminal and the reorganization of the security and access gates; infrastructure enhancement of the Canal Port with extension of the bulk docks, the expansion of the access channel and the infrastructure of the back-door spaces. The whole area of the historic port cagliaritano will be destined for recreational boating, with the redevelopment of the former maritime station that will become area dedicated to tourism services.

In the POT, the port of Olbia sees its vocation confirmed to passenger traffic and commercial means. In addition to the dredging and redevelopment of the docks of the White Island and the cocciani industrial port, a complete overhaul and rationalisation of port access areas and roads, opening of the maritime station and the activities of the free use, the retraining of services and the passengers and cruise passengers. With regard to boating, the idea project foresees the relaunch of the Brin Pier towards boating, the creation of a shipbuilding district in the former Palmera, the design of a service channel for vessels and the rationalisation of boating concessions in the two doors of the inner port.

With regard to the port of Porto Torres, the POT provides for the separation of trade from those dedicated to bulk, with the transfer of ro-pax ships from ASI to the civic port which, as part of the massive implementation effort antemural, will be dredged to encourage mooring of cruise ships and a total overhaul of the passenger services with the acquisition of the passenger terminal and connection with the sterile area, the redevelopment of the former market in the management centre with AdSP offices, clusters port and fishing.

For the Golfo Aranci airport, the AdSP specified that the POT a real revolution that aims to free itself from the servitude of the FS tracks and the overpass, which will be replaced with a project of new alternative roads and shared with the Municipality and the Province. For the port it is the extension of the quay dedicated to ferries is planned, the deepening of the seabed to make it easy to board ships medium-sized cruise services and the optimization of the Commission's services maritime station. With regard to boating, the POT gives there is ample scope for consultation with the municipal administration to the development of new storage activities and the identification of areas dedicated to tourist boating.

The port of Oristano - Santa Giusta sees the confirmation of the vocation for goods in bulk, with the strengthening of existing quays and backport areas, but also opens up ro-ro traffic and iron-sea connections with the restoration of the existing quay and the connection with the ridge Train. Particular attention, given the positive results of the 2019, will be dedicated to the cruise sector with the identification of a special quay and related services to the Passengers.

The next three years for Portovesme will be decisive for the creation of a new quay dedicated to connections with carloforte and the dredging of the seabed. Interventions that will allow the definitive elimination of the mixture with freight traffic and full use, with the completion and dredging of mirrors waters, of the east quay.

For the port of Santa Teresa it is planned to extend of the current quay to allow the parking of two units and the construction of a new forecourt for vehicles on board.







