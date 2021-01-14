



January 14, 2021

Original news Representatives of the port community of La Spezia met with the new President of the AdSP

Among the topics addressed, the state of progress of the PRP, the investment and work organisation

Today the port community of La Spezia, represented by Giorgio Bucchioni for maritime agents, Andrea Fontana for the shippers, Bruno Pisano for customs officers and the secretary general of the Salvatore Avena associations, met the new President of the Port System Authority of the Sea Eastern Liguria, Mario Sommariva, with the aim of addressing the open issues and crucial issues that directly affect the both the port and the back door. The meeting, at which he the Secretary-General of the Port Authority also participated, Francesco Di Sarcina, focused mainly on the progress of the port master plan and on the planned public and private investment to support both the role of mercantile and cruise ships, on infrastructure, between pontremolese but also the nearby rail network, on the need to continue to strengthen the digitisation and computerisation and in particular to innovate the operational functions for access to the port and the back door.

As regards questions of a purely political-institutional, the group was focused on four issues: the issue of work organisation; the importance of the relationship between port activities, the economy of the sea and territory; the risks that integration would entail supply chain in place in complex port systems; the establishment of Simplified Logistics Zones (ZLs) at Regional.

Satisfaction was expressed by Bucchioni, Fontana, Pisano and Avena for being able to face each other's points of view in this first meeting that also marked the immediate sharing the need to invest in communication and marketing, to be enhanced both in projecting the uniqueness of the port of La Spezia and the port of Marina di Carrara in the context national and international level and with respect to the political and media weight competing direct ports enjoy.







