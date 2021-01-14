|
January 14, 2021
- Representatives of the port community of La Spezia
met with the new President of the AdSP
-
- Among the topics addressed, the state of progress of the PRP, the
investment and work organisation
-
- Today the port community of La Spezia, represented by
Giorgio Bucchioni for maritime agents, Andrea Fontana for the
shippers, Bruno Pisano for customs officers and the secretary
general of the Salvatore Avena associations, met the
new President of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Eastern Liguria, Mario Sommariva, with the aim of addressing the
open issues and crucial issues that directly affect the
both the port and the back door. The meeting, at which he
the Secretary-General of the Port Authority also participated,
Francesco Di Sarcina, focused mainly on the
progress of the port master plan and on the planned
public and private investment to support both the role of
mercantile and cruise ships, on infrastructure, between
pontremolese but also the nearby rail network,
on the need to continue to strengthen the
digitisation and computerisation and in particular to innovate the
operational functions for access to the port and the back door.
-
- As regards questions of a purely
political-institutional, the group was focused on
four issues: the issue of work organisation;
the importance of the relationship between port activities, the economy of the
sea and territory; the risks that integration would entail
supply chain in place in complex port systems;
the establishment of Simplified Logistics Zones (ZLs) at
Regional.
-
- Satisfaction was expressed by Bucchioni, Fontana,
Pisano and Avena for being able to face each other's points of view
in this first meeting that also marked the immediate
sharing the need to invest in communication and
marketing, to be enhanced both in projecting the uniqueness of the
port of La Spezia and the port of Marina di Carrara in the context
national and international level and with respect to the political and media weight
competing direct ports enjoy.
