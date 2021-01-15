



January 15, 2021

Original news Competition for the identification and start-up of ideas innovative in the field of waste recycling and recovery in the field of Port

Initiative of the Maremma and Tyrrhenian Chamber of Commerce with the support of the AdSP Ligure Orientale

The Maremma and Tyrrhenian Chamber of Commerce, with the support of of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea, established the contest "Circular Ports" - IMPACT-NO, a competition for the identification and start-up of innovative ideas with a view to a circular economy regenerative, the development of a value chain through forms of life extension and/or innovations in the processes of recycling and energy recovery in relation to the most commonly generated in the port: packaging waste, biodegradable waste, tank washing water, oils exhausted etc.

The project aims to develop a value chain that includes the waste treatment through recycling or recycling operations energy recovery: a virtuous cycle that would protect the environment, and in particular marine waters, pollutants and would obtain materials capable of producing value, with a view to reuse in the port and urban environment. The contest aims to enhance and support entrepreneurial projects that, after the of the idea, do business and give space to creativity of the youngest, involving high schools.

The prizes for the Ligurian territory are three of the value of 4,000 euro each for the category "natural persons" (individuals or groups wishing to start a business and that activate it by April 2021) and two of the value of 2,000 euros each for the "schools" category. The ideas must include activities to be carried out within the cross-border cooperation area of the project.

Among the guiding criteria for the evaluation of projects in competition the "circular" impact, the innovativeness of the as the development of new production, logistics and organizational, and the use of 4.0 technologies; the feasibility project and market prospects; the replicability and the multi-stakeholder dimension, i.e. the number of collaborations that can be activated to realize the idea.

The contest is part of a project funded by the Interreg Italy-France Maritime Territorial Cooperation 2014/2020, called IMPACT-NO (IMpianti Portuali trAnsfrontalieri of naval and pOrtual refiuTI). The partners involved together with the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea Chamber of Commerce Maremma and Tirreno are University of Cagliari (leader), the port system of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, the Ligurian Sea Western, the CCI Haute Corse and the CCI Var.

Call and forms can be downloaded at https://www.lg.camcom.it/pagina2696_contest-circular-ports.html. The deadline for submitting applications is the next March 30.







