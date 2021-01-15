|
January 15, 2021
- Competition for the identification and start-up of ideas
innovative in the field of waste recycling and recovery in the field of
Port
- Initiative of the Maremma and Tyrrhenian Chamber of Commerce with the
support of the AdSP Ligure Orientale
- The Maremma and Tyrrhenian Chamber of Commerce, with the support of
of the Port System Authority of the Eastern Ligurian Sea,
established the contest "Circular Ports" - IMPACT-NO,
a competition for the identification and start-up of innovative ideas
with a view to a circular economy
regenerative, the development of a value chain through forms of
life extension and/or innovations in the processes of
recycling and energy recovery in relation to the most
commonly generated in the port: packaging waste,
biodegradable waste, tank washing water, oils
exhausted etc.
- The project aims to develop a value chain that includes the
waste treatment through recycling or recycling operations
energy recovery: a virtuous cycle that would protect the environment,
and in particular marine waters, pollutants and
would obtain materials capable of producing value, with a view to
reuse in the port and urban environment. The contest aims to
enhance and support entrepreneurial projects that, after the
of the idea, do business and give space to creativity
of the youngest, involving high schools.
- The prizes for the Ligurian territory are three of the value of 4,000
euro each for the category "natural persons"
(individuals or groups wishing to start a business
and that activate it by April 2021) and two of the value of
2,000 euros each for the "schools" category.
The ideas must include activities to be carried out within
the cross-border cooperation area of the project.
- Among the guiding criteria for the evaluation of projects in competition
the "circular" impact, the innovativeness of the
as the development of new production, logistics and
organizational, and the use of 4.0 technologies; the feasibility
project and market prospects; the replicability and
the multi-stakeholder dimension, i.e. the number of
collaborations that can be activated to realize the idea.
- The contest is part of a project funded by the
Interreg Italy-France Maritime Territorial Cooperation
2014/2020, called IMPACT-NO (IMpianti Portuali trAnsfrontalieri
of naval and pOrtual refiuTI). The partners involved
together with the Port System Authority of the Ligurian Sea
Chamber of Commerce Maremma and Tirreno are
University of Cagliari (leader), the
port system of the North Tyrrhenian Sea, the Ligurian Sea
Western, the CCI Haute Corse and the CCI Var.
- Call and forms can be downloaded at
https://www.lg.camcom.it/pagina2696_contest-circular-ports.html.
The deadline for submitting applications is the next
March 30.
