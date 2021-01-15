|
January 15, 2021
- Technical launch of the new flagship of Costa Crociere
- Now at the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku will be
started the preparation phase of the ship
- Today, at the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku,
held the technical launch of Costa Toscana,a new ship to be
cruise that will be taken over by Costa Cruises at the
end of this year. The unit, of 185,000 tonnage of
gross tonnage, is 337 meters long, 42 meters wide and will be able to
6,730 passengers and 1,646 crew members.
- Costa Toscana will be the new flagship of the
fleet of Costa Cruises and, like its twin Costa Smeralda,
will be powered by liquefied natural gas.
- The cruise company plans to initially employ
Costa Toscana in Brazil in the 2021-22 season. In
in particular, an inaugural New Year's Eve cruise is planned
departing from Santos on 26 December for an itinerary of
a week that will visit Salvador and Ilhéus, and
return to Santos on January 2, 2022. From 2 January to 10 April 2022
Costa Toscana will offer 15 more cruises with the same
itinerary, with boarding in Santos and Salvador. The 15 cruises
also include the departure of Carnival and Easter, which
will be the last cruise of the ship before the crossing
Brazil-Italy departing Santos on April 17, 2022.
- "Although the current scenario is still complicated," he said.
said Mario Zanetti, commercial director of Costa Crociere and
general manager of Costa Group Asia, on the occasion of the
today - the Costa Group is confirming the investments for
the expansion of his fleet. We are confident in the resumption of the
our industry, and we are thrilled with the arrival of new ships as
Costa Toscana,which best represents the elements on which
we want to aim for the future."
