



January 15, 2021

Original news Technical launch of the new flagship of Costa Crociere

Now at the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku will be started the preparation phase of the ship

Today, at the Finnish shipyard of Meyer Turku, held the technical launch of Costa Toscana,a new ship to be cruise that will be taken over by Costa Cruises at the end of this year. The unit, of 185,000 tonnage of gross tonnage, is 337 meters long, 42 meters wide and will be able to 6,730 passengers and 1,646 crew members.

Costa Toscana will be the new flagship of the fleet of Costa Cruises and, like its twin Costa Smeralda, will be powered by liquefied natural gas.

The cruise company plans to initially employ Costa Toscana in Brazil in the 2021-22 season. In in particular, an inaugural New Year's Eve cruise is planned departing from Santos on 26 December for an itinerary of a week that will visit Salvador and Ilhéus, and return to Santos on January 2, 2022. From 2 January to 10 April 2022 Costa Toscana will offer 15 more cruises with the same itinerary, with boarding in Santos and Salvador. The 15 cruises also include the departure of Carnival and Easter, which will be the last cruise of the ship before the crossing Brazil-Italy departing Santos on April 17, 2022.

"Although the current scenario is still complicated," he said. said Mario Zanetti, commercial director of Costa Crociere and general manager of Costa Group Asia, on the occasion of the today - the Costa Group is confirming the investments for the expansion of his fleet. We are confident in the resumption of the our industry, and we are thrilled with the arrival of new ships as Costa Toscana,which best represents the elements on which we want to aim for the future."









