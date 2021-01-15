



January 15, 2021

The ports of Genoa and La Spezia are expected to land two services and one service at the port of Trieste

The programming for 2021 of the departures of the container containers used in the line services that are part of the network of the ocean alliance consortium includes the same italian ports, with an unchanged number of ports, which were part of the alliance schedules in 2020. OCEAN Alliance, which is consisting of the shipping companies CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping Lines, Evergreen Line and Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), has in fact announced that in the schedules for 2021, which will enter into april 1st, three services will make stops at the port of Genoa, two at the port of La Spezia and one at the port of Trieste.

The ports of Genoa and La Spezia will both be included in the AEM1 service, which connects Asia with the Mediterranean, and in the mena transatlantic service. The first makes stops in Qingdao, Shanghai, Ningbo, Kaohsiung, Hong Kong, Yantian, Singapore, (channel of Suez), Piraeus, La Spezia, Genoa, Marseille Fos, Valencia, Piraeus, (Suez Canal), Colombo, Singapore, Hong Kong, Qingdao. The line MENA touches the ports of Algeciras, Marseille Fos, Genoa, La Spezia, Barcelona, Valencia, New York, Norfolk, Savannah, Miami, Algeciras. In addition, Genoa is part of the schedule of the AEM2 service that connects Asia with the Mediterranean and making stops in Qingdao, Pusan, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nansha, Yantian, Singapore, (Suez Canal), Malta, Valencia, Barcelona, Marseille Fos, Genoa, Malta, Beirut, (Suez Canal), Jeddah, Jebel Ali, Port Kelang, Xiamen, Qingdao.

The port of Trieste is included in the AEM6 service that connects Asia with the Mediterranean and that scales to Shanghai, Ningbo, Pusan, Shekou, Singapore, (Suez Canal), Malta, Koper, Trieste, Rijeka, Port Said West, (Suez Channel), Jeddah, Port Kelang, Shekou, Shanghai.

This year OCEAN Alliance will use the main a total of 333 ships with a capacity of 4.10 million teu compared to 325 carriers capacity of 3.80 million teu planned for the programming 2020.







