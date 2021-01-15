|
|
|
|
January 15, 2021
|
|
- OOCL ends 2020 with record revenue and
loads carried by the fleet
-
- Outstanding performance in the last quarter of the year
-
- In the fourth quarter of 2020, the carrier fleet
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), a company that is part of the
Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL) of the group
Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping, transported cargo volumes
record, which also produced record revenues. Yes
it's about new peaks that have both exceeded the previous ones
recorded in the second quarter of 2020.
-
- In the last quarter of last year, OOCL's ships
containerised cargoes totalled 2.23
million teu, with a significant growth of +23.7% over the period
October-December 2019. This activity generated revenue
amounted to $2.42 million, with a sharp increase of +51.2% on the
fourth quarter of 2019.
-
- On the only routes connecting Asia with Europe, the
container containers of OOCL transported record volumes of
429,000 teu (+17.6%), activity that generated record revenues
$477.3 million (+56.5%). Previous peaks
historians relating to this market had both been marked in the
second quarter of 2020.
-
- Traffic volumes and record revenues were also recorded
by OOCL's trans-Pacific services, which in the fourth quarter of 2019
last year they transported 639,000 teu (+28.9%) for revenues equal to
$994.4 million (+56.6%). Previous historical records were
achieved in the previous quarter.
-
- Record also for intra-Asian and Australasia services of the
shipping company that in the last quarter of 2020
transported volumes never reached before and equal to 1.01 million teu
(+23.5%) totaling record revenues of $795.0 million
(+55.1%). Previous records had been set respectively
in the fourth quarter of 2016 with 859,000 teu and in the third quarter
2020 with $551.5 million.
-
- In the period October-December 2020 on the routes
oocl ships transported record volumes equal to
150,000 teu (+22.8%), about 8,000 more than in
previous historical peak recorded in the previous quarter. Such
generated revenues of $156.3 million
(+4.0%), far from the record $207.3 million
recorded in the third quarter of 2008.
-
- In the whole of 2020 both the volumes transported by the fleet and
revenues have set new historical records having been equal to
at 7.46 million teu and $7.46 billion, respectively,
with increases of +7.3% and +18.9% on the previous year when
previous records had been achieved.
-
- On the Asia-Europe routes last year they were transported
record volumes of 1.50 million teu, with an increase of +5.1%
on 2019 when the previous record was set, and these
revenues of $1.53 billion,
representing an increase of +24.5% on 2019 and is
203.8 million compared to the previous historical record
marked in 2008.
-
- Record volumes were transported on Trans-Pacific Routes
2.17 million teu, an increase of +10.2% on 2019 (the
was 2018 with 1.97 million teu), activities
which generated record revenues of $3.00 billion, with
an increase of +19.4% on 2019 when the
previous maximum value.
-
- The company's intra-Asian and Australasia services have
transported record volumes of 3.25 million teu, with a
growth of +5.5% on 2019 (the previous record was in 2016 with
3.18 million teu), a business that produced record revenues
$2.33 billion, representing an increase in the
20.2% on 2019 and is 235.8 million higher than in 2019.
to the previous record of 2012.
-
- A new traffic record has also been set by the
transatlantic services that last year transported 544,000
teu, with an increase of +14.0% on 2019 (the previous record
was 2018 with 426,000 teu), an activity that generated
revenues of $597.0 million, which represents a
slight increase of +0.6% on 2019 and is 152.7% lower
compared to the record set in 2008.
|
