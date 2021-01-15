



January 15, 2021

Outstanding performance in the last quarter of the year

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the carrier fleet Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), a company that is part of the Orient Overseas (International) Ltd. (OOIL) of the group Chinese shipowner COSCO Shipping, transported cargo volumes record, which also produced record revenues. Yes it's about new peaks that have both exceeded the previous ones recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

In the last quarter of last year, OOCL's ships containerised cargoes totalled 2.23 million teu, with a significant growth of +23.7% over the period October-December 2019. This activity generated revenue amounted to $2.42 million, with a sharp increase of +51.2% on the fourth quarter of 2019.

On the only routes connecting Asia with Europe, the container containers of OOCL transported record volumes of 429,000 teu (+17.6%), activity that generated record revenues $477.3 million (+56.5%). Previous peaks historians relating to this market had both been marked in the second quarter of 2020.

Traffic volumes and record revenues were also recorded by OOCL's trans-Pacific services, which in the fourth quarter of 2019 last year they transported 639,000 teu (+28.9%) for revenues equal to $994.4 million (+56.6%). Previous historical records were achieved in the previous quarter.

Record also for intra-Asian and Australasia services of the shipping company that in the last quarter of 2020 transported volumes never reached before and equal to 1.01 million teu (+23.5%) totaling record revenues of $795.0 million (+55.1%). Previous records had been set respectively in the fourth quarter of 2016 with 859,000 teu and in the third quarter 2020 with $551.5 million.

In the period October-December 2020 on the routes oocl ships transported record volumes equal to 150,000 teu (+22.8%), about 8,000 more than in previous historical peak recorded in the previous quarter. Such generated revenues of $156.3 million (+4.0%), far from the record $207.3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2008.

In the whole of 2020 both the volumes transported by the fleet and revenues have set new historical records having been equal to at 7.46 million teu and $7.46 billion, respectively, with increases of +7.3% and +18.9% on the previous year when previous records had been achieved.

On the Asia-Europe routes last year they were transported record volumes of 1.50 million teu, with an increase of +5.1% on 2019 when the previous record was set, and these revenues of $1.53 billion, representing an increase of +24.5% on 2019 and is 203.8 million compared to the previous historical record marked in 2008.

Record volumes were transported on Trans-Pacific Routes 2.17 million teu, an increase of +10.2% on 2019 (the was 2018 with 1.97 million teu), activities which generated record revenues of $3.00 billion, with an increase of +19.4% on 2019 when the previous maximum value.

The company's intra-Asian and Australasia services have transported record volumes of 3.25 million teu, with a growth of +5.5% on 2019 (the previous record was in 2016 with 3.18 million teu), a business that produced record revenues $2.33 billion, representing an increase in the 20.2% on 2019 and is 235.8 million higher than in 2019. to the previous record of 2012.

A new traffic record has also been set by the transatlantic services that last year transported 544,000 teu, with an increase of +14.0% on 2019 (the previous record was 2018 with 426,000 teu), an activity that generated revenues of $597.0 million, which represents a slight increase of +0.6% on 2019 and is 152.7% lower compared to the record set in 2008.









