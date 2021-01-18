



January 18, 2021

Original news Last year the port of Civitavecchia moved 106,305 containers (-5.3%)

Musolino: among the objectives of the Mobility Plan region there is to increase the capacity to container traffic up to 700,000 teu

In 2020, the port of Civitavecchia moved traffic containers of 106,305 teu. This was announced on Saturday by the new President of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority Northern Center, Pino Musolino, expressing great satisfaction with investments regarding the port network and its road and rail connection infrastructure provided for in the Mobility, Transport and Logistics adopted in recent days by the Lazio Region.

The volume of containerized traffic moveded last year represents a decrease of -5.3% compared to traffic of 11,249 teu totaled in 2019. In the second half of 2020 alone, the port of Civitavecchia has moveded a container traffic equal to 52,723 teu, an increase of +6.3% on the first half of the previous year, while in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone the traffic was 24,164 teu, with a decrease in the -3.7% on the period October-December 2019.

Referring to the interventions planned for the port system from the Mobility, Transport and Logistics of the Lazio Region, Musolino specified that, among the most important interventions in the medium and long term - i.e. up to 2030 and 2040 respectively - for a total of 1.1 billions of euros, include those for the redevelopment of platforms and railway tracks inside the port of Civitavecchia. Mentioning the content of the Plan, Musolino pointed out that the document stresses that, 'in particular, the Dock energy sector is of a strategic nature as it allows the expansion of the port's capacity for traffic including containers.' The goal - he specified Musolin - is to increase the capacity of container traffic of up to 700,000 teu.







