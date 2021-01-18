|
January 18, 2021
|
|
- Last year the port of Civitavecchia moved
106,305 containers (-5.3%)
-
- Musolino: among the objectives of the Mobility Plan
region there is to increase the capacity to
container traffic up to 700,000 teu
-
- In 2020, the port of Civitavecchia moved traffic
containers of 106,305 teu. This was announced on Saturday by the new
President of the Tyrrhenian Sea Port System Authority
Northern Center, Pino Musolino, expressing great
satisfaction with investments regarding the port network and
its road and rail connection infrastructure
provided for in the Mobility, Transport and
Logistics adopted in recent days by the Lazio Region.
-
- The volume of containerized traffic moveded last year
represents a decrease of -5.3% compared to traffic of 11,249 teu
totaled in 2019. In the second half of 2020 alone, the port of
Civitavecchia has moveded a container traffic equal to
52,723 teu, an increase of +6.3% on the first half
of the previous year, while in the fourth quarter of 2020 alone the
traffic was 24,164 teu, with a decrease in the
-3.7% on the period October-December 2019.
-
- Referring to the interventions planned for the port system
from the Mobility, Transport and
Logistics of the Lazio Region, Musolino specified that, among the
most important interventions in the medium and long term - i.e.
up to 2030 and 2040 respectively - for a total of 1.1
billions of euros, include those for the redevelopment of
platforms and railway tracks inside the port of Civitavecchia.
Mentioning the content of the Plan, Musolino pointed out that the
document stresses that, 'in particular, the Dock
energy sector is of a strategic nature as it allows
the expansion of the port's capacity for traffic
including containers.' The goal - he specified
Musolin - is to increase the capacity of
container traffic of up to 700,000 teu.
