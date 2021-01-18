|
January 18, 2021
- Long Beach Port closed 2020 with new record
container traffic
- Traffic drop in Los Angeles
- Last year the port of Long Beach registered its
new historical record of annual container traffic having
8.11 million teu, a volume that represents a
increase of +6.3% on 2019 and an increase of 22,000 teu compared to
previous historical peak marked in 2018. The new record is
was achieved mainly thanks to the growth of +7.2% of the
traffic of empty containers at boarding which in 2020 is
amounted to 2.49 million teu. There was also a marked increase in the
landings of empty containers that amounted to 146,000 teu
(+95.9%). If the traffic of the containers full at boarding is
almost stable result at 1.48
million teu (+0.2%), the traffic of containers full on landing
showed more substantial growth having been equal to
4.00 million teu (+6.4%).
- In 2020, the port of Long Beach has repeatedly established
also the new record of monthly container traffic, with the
new historical peak that was finally marked in the month of
december with 816,000 teu moved. The previous record had been
achieved last October with 807,000 teu.
- Meanwhile, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene
Seroka, announced that last year the other main port
california has moveded containerized traffic of 9.2
millions of teu. In 2019, the Port of Los Angeles had moved
9.34 million teu.
