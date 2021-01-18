



January 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Long Beach Port closed 2020 with new record container traffic

Traffic drop in Los Angeles

Last year the port of Long Beach registered its new historical record of annual container traffic having 8.11 million teu, a volume that represents a increase of +6.3% on 2019 and an increase of 22,000 teu compared to previous historical peak marked in 2018. The new record is was achieved mainly thanks to the growth of +7.2% of the traffic of empty containers at boarding which in 2020 is amounted to 2.49 million teu. There was also a marked increase in the landings of empty containers that amounted to 146,000 teu (+95.9%). If the traffic of the containers full at boarding is almost stable result at 1.48 million teu (+0.2%), the traffic of containers full on landing showed more substantial growth having been equal to 4.00 million teu (+6.4%).

In 2020, the port of Long Beach has repeatedly established also the new record of monthly container traffic, with the new historical peak that was finally marked in the month of december with 816,000 teu moved. The previous record had been achieved last October with 807,000 teu.

Meanwhile, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, announced that last year the other main port california has moveded containerized traffic of 9.2 millions of teu. In 2019, the Port of Los Angeles had moved 9.34 million teu.











Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec