



January 18, 2021

Original news Annual traffic down -14% in amsterdam port

In 2020, 74.3 million tonnes of Goods

Last year the port of Amsterdam moved 74.3 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -14.0% compared to record 86.9 million tonnes in 2019. In 2020, the ports of North Sea Channel (Beverwijk, IJmuiden, Zaanstad and Amsterdam) have altogether moveded about 91 million tons of compared to 105 million in the previous year.









