January 18, 2021
- Annual traffic down -14% in amsterdam port
- In 2020, 74.3 million tonnes of
Goods
- Last year the port of Amsterdam moved 74.3 million
tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -14.0% compared to
record 86.9 million tonnes in 2019. In 2020, the ports of
North Sea Channel (Beverwijk, IJmuiden, Zaanstad and Amsterdam)
have altogether moveded about 91 million tons of
compared to 105 million in the previous year.
