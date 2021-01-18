ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

21 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:49 GMT+1



January 18, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Annual traffic down -14% in amsterdam port

In 2020, 74.3 million tonnes of Goods

Last year the port of Amsterdam moved 74.3 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease of -14.0% compared to record 86.9 million tonnes in 2019. In 2020, the ports of North Sea Channel (Beverwijk, IJmuiden, Zaanstad and Amsterdam) have altogether moveded about 91 million tons of compared to 105 million in the previous year.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail