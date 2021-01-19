



January 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news By 30 April, the future of the Terminals Civitavecchia Management

A road map must be established that provides for the protection of company employees

By next April 30, the future of Terminals Civitavecchia Management (GTC), the Srl established for the management of cranes and means for the handling of goods in the port of Civitavecchia which is formed by a consortium of companies. The deadline was set yesterday in meeting between the new President of the Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center, Pino Musolino, the representatives of the GTC, the trade unions and the Rsa. In meeting it was in fact established that by that time a road map will have to be defined by scheduling a series meetings with gtc's member companies, the Port Company and the trade unions to draw up a framework agreement on the future of society and the relocation of workers, in the event of liquidation of the itself, maintaining an indispensable condition: the protection of the 15 gtc employees.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec