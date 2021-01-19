|
January 19, 2021
- By 30 April, the future of the
Terminals Civitavecchia Management
-
- A road map must be established that provides for the
protection of company employees
-
- By next April 30, the
future of Terminals Civitavecchia Management (GTC), the Srl
established for the management of cranes and means for the handling of
goods in the port of Civitavecchia which is formed by a
consortium of companies. The deadline was set yesterday in
meeting between the new President of the
Port System of the Tyrrhenian Sea North Center, Pino
Musolino, the representatives of the GTC, the trade unions and the Rsa. In
meeting it was in fact established that by that time
a road map will have to be defined by scheduling a series
meetings with gtc's member companies, the Port Company and
the trade unions to draw up a framework agreement on the future of society
and the relocation of workers, in the event of liquidation of the
itself, maintaining an indispensable condition: the protection of the 15
gtc employees.
