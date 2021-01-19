



January 19, 2021

"MSC Grandiosa" will resume cruises weekly programmed in the western Mediterranean

MSC has announced that its cruise activities will start again from next Sunday, resuming - explained the company – which is permitted by the last decree of the President of the Council of Ministers which allows cruises to thanks to the health and safety protocol. The activity will be restarted with the MSC Grandiosa ship which, after the temporary suspension of the Christmas holidays, will resume weekly cruises already planned in the Mediterranean starting every Sunday from Genoa with a stage also valletta (Malta).

The company has specified that MSC Grandiosa will apply msc cruises health and safety protocol strictly which provides for universal screening of all passengers and members crew before boarding via Covid-19 buffer antigen, sanitization of all carry-on and hold luggage, enhanced sanitation and cleaning measures throughout the ship, social distancing on board, the use of masks in areas provided daily by the company. In addition, to all guests will be handed an MSC for Me bracelet in free of charge, which allows you to carry out all operations in contactless, such as opening the cabin door or payments, and will also help to trace, if necessary, the contacts of Proximity. The Health and Safety Protocol will be applied in a similar way also for all shore excursions.







