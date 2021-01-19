|
|
|
|
January 19, 2021
|
|
- MSC will restart cruise activity on Sunday
-
- "MSC Grandiosa" will resume cruises
weekly programmed in the western Mediterranean
-
- MSC has announced that its cruise activities
will start again from next Sunday, resuming - explained the
company – which is permitted by the last decree of the
President of the Council of Ministers which allows cruises to
thanks to the health and safety protocol. The activity
will be restarted with the MSC Grandiosa ship which, after the
temporary suspension of the Christmas holidays, will resume
weekly cruises already planned in the Mediterranean
starting every Sunday from Genoa with a stage also
valletta (Malta).
-
- The company has specified that MSC Grandiosa will apply
msc cruises health and safety protocol strictly
which provides for universal screening of all passengers and members
crew before boarding via Covid-19 buffer
antigen, sanitization of all carry-on and hold luggage,
enhanced sanitation and cleaning measures throughout the ship,
social distancing on board, the use of masks in areas
provided daily by the company. In addition, to all
guests will be handed an MSC for Me bracelet in
free of charge, which allows you to carry out all operations in
contactless, such as opening the cabin door or payments,
and will also help to trace, if necessary, the contacts of
Proximity. The Health and Safety Protocol will be
applied in a similar way also for all shore excursions.
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail