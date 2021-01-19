|
- Perini Navi, step forward in the restructuring plan
- Blue Skye and Arena Investors have submitted an offer
binding that provides for the issuance of a bond
- Perini Navi and Fenix Holding announced that they had signed yesterday
a deal with investment funds Blue Skye and Arena Investors
that, as part of the restructuring plan of Perini Navi
of the 10th
September 2020), have submitted a binding offer that
provides for the issuance of a four-year bond of 30 million euros
in prededuction. The next step will be to get aside
judge of the Court of Lucca the green light to the agreement of
restructuring provided for in Article 182a of the Act
bankruptcy in order to safeguard the operation and
business continuity, with the best satisfaction for
social creditors.
- Perini and Fenix have stressed that this option will allow
the company to start again in the fastest way, ensuring
continuity, operation in the production sites of
Viareggio and La Spezia, without making any changes to the
Concessions. On the other hand, the sale of the construction site remains confirmed
Perini Navi in Tuzla, Turkey.
