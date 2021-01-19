



January 19, 2021

Blue Skye and Arena Investors have submitted an offer binding that provides for the issuance of a bond

Perini Navi and Fenix Holding announced that they had signed yesterday a deal with investment funds Blue Skye and Arena Investors that, as part of the restructuring plan of Perini Navi ( of the 10th September 2020), have submitted a binding offer that provides for the issuance of a four-year bond of 30 million euros in prededuction. The next step will be to get aside judge of the Court of Lucca the green light to the agreement of restructuring provided for in Article 182a of the Act bankruptcy in order to safeguard the operation and business continuity, with the best satisfaction for social creditors.

Perini and Fenix have stressed that this option will allow the company to start again in the fastest way, ensuring continuity, operation in the production sites of Viareggio and La Spezia, without making any changes to the Concessions. On the other hand, the sale of the construction site remains confirmed Perini Navi in Tuzla, Turkey.









