ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
testata inforMARE
ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising

21 January 2021 The on-line newspaper devoted to the world of transports 05:50 GMT+1



January 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
Royal Caribbean sells cruise company Azamara to Sycamore Partners

Transaction worth $201 million

The US cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has signed a binding agreement to divest the company cruise companies at Sycamore Partners, a private equity that is based in New York. The cruise group has announced that the transaction will be worth $201 million and that Sycamore Partners will acquire the entire Azamara brand, including the three ships in the fleet: the Azamara Quest,the Azamara Journey and the Azamara Pursuit,units all built in 2000 and gross tonnage of 30,000 tons.





Search for hotel
Destination
O Other destinations
Check-in date
Check-out date








Index Home Page News

- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail