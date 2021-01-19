|
|
January 19, 2021
|
|
- Royal Caribbean sells cruise company Azamara to
Sycamore Partners
-
- Transaction worth $201 million
-
- The US cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has
signed a binding agreement to divest the company
cruise companies at Sycamore Partners, a private
equity that is based in New York. The cruise group has announced
that the transaction will be worth $201 million and
that Sycamore Partners will acquire the entire Azamara brand,
including the three ships in the fleet: the Azamara Quest,the
Azamara Journey and the Azamara Pursuit,units
all built in 2000 and gross tonnage of 30,000 tons.