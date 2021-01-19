



January 19, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news Royal Caribbean sells cruise company Azamara to Sycamore Partners

Transaction worth $201 million

The US cruise group Royal Caribbean Cruises has signed a binding agreement to divest the company cruise companies at Sycamore Partners, a private equity that is based in New York. The cruise group has announced that the transaction will be worth $201 million and that Sycamore Partners will acquire the entire Azamara brand, including the three ships in the fleet: the Azamara Quest,the Azamara Journey and the Azamara Pursuit,units all built in 2000 and gross tonnage of 30,000 tons.









Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec