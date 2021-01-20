|
January 20, 2021
- Sea-Intelligence, containerised shipping companies do not
they used blank sailing to decrease capacity
- Analyzed the trend of the capacity offered on the
routes between Asia and North America and between Asia and
Europe/Mediterranean
- According to Sea-Intelligence, there is no basis for the hypothesis
according to which containerised shipping companies would have
deliberately cancelled stopovers at several ports included in their
network of line services, and would continue to do so, in order to
keep the hold capacity offered on the routes limited
Maritime. Danish society, which analyses developments in
containerised maritime traffic, confirmed that the number of
of the current blank sailing by shipping companies has been
during the impact phase of the pandemic of
Covid-19 on Chinese production in recent months of February and
march as well as during the global spread of the crisis
health care that took place last spring and early summer,
empty departures whose number has increased again
at the end of 2020 and at the beginning of this year. However, this
- specified Sea-Intelligence - does not mean that carriers
seafarers have also reduced the capacity offered compared to
to the previous year.
- The company explained that, for example, month after month, at
since last July, on the routes between Asia and the
west of North America there was an injection of
capacity through the entry into service of more
container containers or additional services that has led to the
more than compensated for the amount of capacity
removed with blank sailing. Sea-Intelligence has specified
that there have been times when this increase in capacity
was 30% year on year despite some departures
had been erased.
- Sea-Intelligence also pointed out that a similar trend,
with a net increase in capacity that has occurred since
since last July, it has been found in relation to
services between Asia and the east coast of North America, while the
services between Asia and Northern Europe recorded net growth
capacity since last August and services between
Asia and the Mediterranean from October. According to Sea-Intelligence,
therefore, what maritime carriers intentionally have
reduced capacity by cancelling departures is nothing else
than a myth without any foundation.
