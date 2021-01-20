



January 20, 2021

Analyzed the trend of the capacity offered on the routes between Asia and North America and between Asia and Europe/Mediterranean

According to Sea-Intelligence, there is no basis for the hypothesis according to which containerised shipping companies would have deliberately cancelled stopovers at several ports included in their network of line services, and would continue to do so, in order to keep the hold capacity offered on the routes limited Maritime. Danish society, which analyses developments in containerised maritime traffic, confirmed that the number of of the current blank sailing by shipping companies has been during the impact phase of the pandemic of Covid-19 on Chinese production in recent months of February and march as well as during the global spread of the crisis health care that took place last spring and early summer, empty departures whose number has increased again at the end of 2020 and at the beginning of this year. However, this - specified Sea-Intelligence - does not mean that carriers seafarers have also reduced the capacity offered compared to to the previous year.

The company explained that, for example, month after month, at since last July, on the routes between Asia and the west of North America there was an injection of capacity through the entry into service of more container containers or additional services that has led to the more than compensated for the amount of capacity removed with blank sailing. Sea-Intelligence has specified that there have been times when this increase in capacity was 30% year on year despite some departures had been erased.

Sea-Intelligence also pointed out that a similar trend, with a net increase in capacity that has occurred since since last July, it has been found in relation to services between Asia and the east coast of North America, while the services between Asia and Northern Europe recorded net growth capacity since last August and services between Asia and the Mediterranean from October. According to Sea-Intelligence, therefore, what maritime carriers intentionally have reduced capacity by cancelling departures is nothing else than a myth without any foundation.











