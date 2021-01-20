|
January 20, 2021
- At Textainer the entire ownership of TAP Funding
which has a fleet of 80,000 containers
- Acquired 49.9% of the capital held by TAP Ltd.
- Textainer, one of the world leaders in the rental sector
intermodal containers, acquired 49.9% of tap limited's
ownership of TAP Funding, a joint venture that has been
formed in 2013 by TAP and Textainer, which now holds
the entire capital
of the 3rd
January 2013). TAP Funding owns a fleet of about 80,000
container with a net book value of approximately $175 million
that are managed by Textainer. As a result of the transaction
Textainer increased its ownership share to about 89%
containers that are part of its fleet, a share that at 30
last September was 87.1%.