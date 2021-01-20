ShipStore web site ShipStore advertising
January 20, 2021

At Textainer the entire ownership of TAP Funding which has a fleet of 80,000 containers

Acquired 49.9% of the capital held by TAP Ltd.

Textainer, one of the world leaders in the rental sector intermodal containers, acquired 49.9% of tap limited's ownership of TAP Funding, a joint venture that has been formed in 2013 by TAP and Textainer, which now holds the entire capital ( of the 3rd January 2013). TAP Funding owns a fleet of about 80,000 container with a net book value of approximately $175 million that are managed by Textainer. As a result of the transaction Textainer increased its ownership share to about 89% containers that are part of its fleet, a share that at 30 last September was 87.1%.





