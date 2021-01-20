|
January 20, 2021
- FedEx to cut 5,500-6,300 jobs in Europe
-
- Decided on a dual airport hub model focused on
Paris (main node) and Liège (secondary node)
-
- The FedEx Express express delivery group has announced a
expected reduction in staff between 5,500 and 6,300 in
Europe as a consequence of the short-term completion of integration
of the network of TNT, a company acquired in 2016
(
of the 7
April 2015). Staff downsizing will affect
both operations teams and back-office functions.
-
- "In 2016," explained FedEx Express President
Europe, Karen Reddington - we have acquired the
TNT for a reason: to open up the world to our customers by connecting the
FedEx's global air network with the extensive transportation network
tnt's roads in order to become a primary operator in
Europe. This process, although difficult, will allow us,
together with the completion of the integration of the network, to operate
as one company that offers more coverage,
rapid delivery, extensive operational capabilities and
improved service levels. Changes like this are never
easy because they have an impact on our people. However
are key to harnessing the benefits of integration and
improve our competitiveness in a fast-growing market
development.'
-
- FedEx has announced that a central part of the final phase
integration will consist of physical integration
fedex express and tnt airlines, as they are currently
FedEx Express operates two duplicate aerial networks focused on
two major airport hubs consisting of Paris Airport
- Charles de Gaulle and Liège Airport in Belgium. The new
plan requires FedEx to establish a dual-hub model in
Europe, with the Paris airport with functions of main hub and
the Belgian one as a secondary hub, similar to what happens from
decades in the United States where FedEx Express uses the airport of
Memphis as a universal hub and that of Indianapolis as a hub
Secondary.
