



January 20, 2021

Original news FedEx to cut 5,500-6,300 jobs in Europe

Decided on a dual airport hub model focused on Paris (main node) and Liège (secondary node)

The FedEx Express express delivery group has announced a expected reduction in staff between 5,500 and 6,300 in Europe as a consequence of the short-term completion of integration of the network of TNT, a company acquired in 2016 ( of the 7 April 2015). Staff downsizing will affect both operations teams and back-office functions.

"In 2016," explained FedEx Express President Europe, Karen Reddington - we have acquired the TNT for a reason: to open up the world to our customers by connecting the FedEx's global air network with the extensive transportation network tnt's roads in order to become a primary operator in Europe. This process, although difficult, will allow us, together with the completion of the integration of the network, to operate as one company that offers more coverage, rapid delivery, extensive operational capabilities and improved service levels. Changes like this are never easy because they have an impact on our people. However are key to harnessing the benefits of integration and improve our competitiveness in a fast-growing market development.'

FedEx has announced that a central part of the final phase integration will consist of physical integration fedex express and tnt airlines, as they are currently FedEx Express operates two duplicate aerial networks focused on two major airport hubs consisting of Paris Airport - Charles de Gaulle and Liège Airport in Belgium. The new plan requires FedEx to establish a dual-hub model in Europe, with the Paris airport with functions of main hub and the Belgian one as a secondary hub, similar to what happens from decades in the United States where FedEx Express uses the airport of Memphis as a universal hub and that of Indianapolis as a hub Secondary.







