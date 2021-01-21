



January 21, 2021

Original news Filt, Fit and Uilt denounce the presence of a 'climate of unrespirable' at St George's Terminal

Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo: series of forced forces implemented by the company that have deteriorated the union relations

Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti complain about the presence of a "unrespirable climate" at Terminal San Giorgio, the terminal company of the Gavio group that manages the homonymous multipurpose terminal in the port of Genoa, with workers of the company that since 31 December 2020 have entered a state of of agitation because - they denounced the unions - of a series of of forcings implemented by the company that have deteriorated the relationships Union. Representatives for Filt, Fit and Uilt said that the trade unions have tried to build a path that could lead to overcoming the problems that, however, do not has been successful due to the behaviour of the company.

"Most of the workers have complained representatives of Filt Cgil Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, Fabio Ferretti, Massimo Rossi and Duilio Falvo - was not put in condition of carrying out one's duties with the serenity due to heavy and demanding work such as port work. In recent years, in the San Giorgio Terminal, significantly higher number of redundancies than in the case of to all other port realities. Also from the point of view of safety measures have been necessary for frequent interventions by trade union representatives to recompose dangerous situations which, only for fortuitous cases and for the responsibility of the workers, did not result in serious accidents.' Ferretti Rossi and Falvo made it clear that there were still serious injuries and recalled that the last year it was also essential to intervene of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea to bring back to normal a situation that was becoming unsustainable, culminating in the episode of a ship which, for the haste to leave after carrying out irregular operations in self-handling, he gave up his moorings when still part of the terminal staff was on board.

In addition, the trade union representatives complained that the company tends to resort to unilateral acts: "already in the past - explained Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo - this management had shown a propensity to impose organizations of the work without agreeing to them, or to call individual workers to make organisational proposals ad personam.' Representatives of the of Filt, Fit and Uilt pointed out that the company would also imposed a working time not communicated in detail to the union representatives: "this type of time - they have specified Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo - derives from an organization of the new work on which the company wanted to avoid the comparison and of which we do not understand the actual usefulness. The only sure thing is that with such an act, to be verified in some points also from the point of view of contractual respect, it is new tensions are being fuelled and the work has been frustrated done in the last period to try to establish the correct trade union relations. We consider the current situation unacceptable and we are ready, as always, to take any action union union is necessary for the protection of workers in the Terminal San Giorgio.' In this regard, Filt, Fit and Uilt announced that an assembly was held on 15 January of the workers who, in confirming the state of agitation, reiterated the need to send a strong signal to the management of the company so that these unilateral acts cease.







