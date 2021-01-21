|
January 21, 2021
- Filt, Fit and Uilt denounce the presence of a 'climate of
unrespirable' at St George's Terminal
- Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo: series of forced forces implemented
by the company that have deteriorated the union relations
- Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti complain about the presence of a
"unrespirable climate" at Terminal San Giorgio, the
terminal company of the Gavio group that manages the homonymous
multipurpose terminal in the port of Genoa, with workers
of the company that since 31 December 2020 have entered a state of
of agitation because - they denounced the unions - of a series of
of forcings implemented by the company that have deteriorated the relationships
Union. Representatives for Filt, Fit and Uilt said that
the trade unions have tried to build a path
that could lead to overcoming the problems that, however, do not
has been successful due to the behaviour of the company.
- "Most of the workers have complained
representatives of Filt Cgil Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, Fabio Ferretti,
Massimo Rossi and Duilio Falvo - was not put in
condition of carrying out one's duties with the serenity
due to heavy and demanding work such as port work.
In recent years, in the San Giorgio Terminal,
significantly higher number of redundancies than in the case of
to all other port realities. Also from the point of view of
safety measures have been necessary for frequent interventions by
trade union representatives to recompose dangerous situations which,
only for fortuitous cases and for the responsibility of the
workers, did not result in serious accidents.' Ferretti
Rossi and Falvo made it clear that there were still
serious injuries and recalled that the
last year it was also essential to intervene
of the Port System Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea
to bring back to normal a situation that was
becoming unsustainable, culminating in the episode of a ship which,
for the haste to leave after carrying out irregular operations
in self-handling, he gave up his moorings when still part of the
terminal staff was on board.
- In addition, the trade union representatives complained that
the company tends to resort to unilateral acts: "already
in the past - explained Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo - this
management had shown a propensity to impose organizations of the
work without agreeing to them, or to call individual workers to
make organisational proposals ad personam.' Representatives of the
of Filt, Fit and Uilt pointed out that the company would also
imposed a working time not communicated in detail to the
union representatives: "this type of time - they have
specified Ferretti, Rossi and Falvo - derives from an organization
of the new work on which the company wanted to avoid the
comparison and of which we do not understand the actual usefulness.
The only sure thing is that with such an act, to be verified in
some points also from the point of view of contractual respect, it is
new tensions are being fuelled and the work has been frustrated
done in the last period to try to establish the correct
trade union relations. We consider the current situation unacceptable
and we are ready, as always, to take any action
union union is necessary for the protection of workers in the
Terminal San Giorgio.' In this regard, Filt, Fit and Uilt
announced that an assembly was held on 15 January
of the workers who, in confirming the state of agitation,
reiterated the need to send a strong signal to the
management of the company so that these unilateral acts cease.
