January 21, 2021
- Merlo (Federlogistica): the appointment of commissioners for
construction of strategic port works
-
- At last -- merlo pointed out -- an indicator in
Bucking
-
- The President of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo,
welcomes the government's decision, formalised in a scheme of
decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, to appoint
extraordinary commissioners for the realization of specific works
strategic, identifying - in relation to the works
infrastructure infrastructure in the port sector - the presidents of the
port system of the Western Ligurian Sea, the Tyrrhenian Sea
North and The Sea of Western Sicily, Paolo Emilio
Signorini, Luciano Guerrieri and Pasqualino Monti, as Commissioners
extraordinary for the execution of projects related to the
construction of the new foranea dam in Genoa, the Darsena
Europe of Livorno and the relaunch of the shipbuilding hub
in the port of Palermo.
-
- "At last -- exulted Merlo -- an indicator in
countertredence, with the three ports mentioned representing only the
early examples in which the President was given a
commissioner's office with regard to new infrastructure;
a formula that can work by legitimizing the institutions
in charge of the government of our ports that too often have been
often mistreated and conditioned by bureaucracy as well as by
inadequate rules.'
-
- According to Merlo, "appointments and the attribution to presidents
already appointed and to those who will be of a specific role
defined for the realization of the new works, which are
not only for the ports themselves but for the entire system
provides a key to the future. The hope
- concluded the President of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto - is
that with the commissioners presidents these works are carried out
quickly and then exceed the commissioner's management
through a simplification of laws and those procedures that
to date they have slowed down all the works starting from dredging".
