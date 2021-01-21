



January 21, 2021

The President of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto, Luigi Merlo, welcomes the government's decision, formalised in a scheme of decree of the President of the Council of Ministers, to appoint extraordinary commissioners for the realization of specific works strategic, identifying - in relation to the works infrastructure infrastructure in the port sector - the presidents of the port system of the Western Ligurian Sea, the Tyrrhenian Sea North and The Sea of Western Sicily, Paolo Emilio Signorini, Luciano Guerrieri and Pasqualino Monti, as Commissioners extraordinary for the execution of projects related to the construction of the new foranea dam in Genoa, the Darsena Europe of Livorno and the relaunch of the shipbuilding hub in the port of Palermo.

"At last -- exulted Merlo -- an indicator in countertredence, with the three ports mentioned representing only the early examples in which the President was given a commissioner's office with regard to new infrastructure; a formula that can work by legitimizing the institutions in charge of the government of our ports that too often have been often mistreated and conditioned by bureaucracy as well as by inadequate rules.'

According to Merlo, "appointments and the attribution to presidents already appointed and to those who will be of a specific role defined for the realization of the new works, which are not only for the ports themselves but for the entire system provides a key to the future. The hope - concluded the President of Federlogistica-Conftrasporto - is that with the commissioners presidents these works are carried out quickly and then exceed the commissioner's management through a simplification of laws and those procedures that to date they have slowed down all the works starting from dredging".







