|
|
|
|
January 22, 2021
|
|
- Pierfrancesco Vago is the new president
of the international cruise association CLIA
-
- He is the first European to take up the post
-
-
Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, is
been appointed president of the cruise association
International Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) with
immediate effect. Vago takes over from Adam Goldstein who
completed his second term. Vague, which was
President of CLIA Europe, is the first European to hold the
role of global president of the CLIA.
-
- "This, " said Vago on the occasion of his appointment
- it is an extremely critical time for our industry to
Global. I am honored and grateful for the support and trust
of my colleagues at a time when we are working to resume
the activity and create unforgettable experiences for our
welcome guests as well as to generate an economic and
employment opportunities for the benefit of millions of people in
all over the world who are involved in countless ways in our
Sector. With over 200 trips that have been made since last
summer in different world markets, all with strict measures to
promoting public health - added Vago - we have
proved that a return to cruises is possible. I don't see
time to work with CLIA's top management and our partners in the
sector to continue in this direction and contribute to
ensure a bright future for all those who depend on the
the sector.'
|
- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail