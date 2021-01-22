



January 22, 2021

He is the first European to take up the post

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Cruises, is been appointed president of the cruise association International Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) with immediate effect. Vago takes over from Adam Goldstein who completed his second term. Vague, which was President of CLIA Europe, is the first European to hold the role of global president of the CLIA.

"This, " said Vago on the occasion of his appointment - it is an extremely critical time for our industry to Global. I am honored and grateful for the support and trust of my colleagues at a time when we are working to resume the activity and create unforgettable experiences for our welcome guests as well as to generate an economic and employment opportunities for the benefit of millions of people in all over the world who are involved in countless ways in our Sector. With over 200 trips that have been made since last summer in different world markets, all with strict measures to promoting public health - added Vago - we have proved that a return to cruises is possible. I don't see time to work with CLIA's top management and our partners in the sector to continue in this direction and contribute to ensure a bright future for all those who depend on the the sector.'







