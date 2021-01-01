



January 22, 2021

This page has been automatically translated by

Original news In the USA, the trade unions are calling for an increase in the level of vaccination priorities for seafarers

Among the problems to be addressed, that of high mobility of maritime work

In the USA, where the current tragic toll of the pandemic of Covid-19 is more than 24 million cases and 405 thousand deaths, the Advisory Board of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has included transportation and logistics workers, such as essential workers, in phase 1c of the vaccination campaign in all 50 states of the federation. This band priority sees seafarers flanked by a further 57 million essential workers in the transport and logistics sector that should be vaccinated after about 30 million phase 1b workers. In a letter sent to the association national governors of the U.S. states and at the CDC eight trade unions representing maritime workers have called for speed up access to the vaccine for seafarers in consideration their importance for national security and the high risk factors to which they are exposed at work.

By illustrating these risk factors, the trade unions recalled that seafarers are more exposed to the risk of exposure to the virus given the time they spend at sea and in countries, not benefiting, among other things, from medical care or on board, where only one infected seaman can infect the entire crew, nor in almost all foreign ports. To this there is also the problem of high labour mobility maritime, which means -- they pointed out the organizations trade unions - who, while carrying out their essential work, the seafarers risk not being able to comply for weeks or even for months the deadlines imposed by the vaccination plan State.

We are absolutely concerned - the trade unions have written - that our nation's military and economic security can be at risk if seafarers cannot adapt to the distribution of vaccines and federal and state efforts to administer them. The trade unions therefore urged the CDC and the governors to cooperate with American shipping companies and with health facilities so that the main ports can make vaccines readily available to seafarers U.s.

The trade unions also pointed out that seafarers allow american flag ships and logistics chains of transport vaccines, medicines, protective equipment food and energy and other essential goods to cope with the pandemic in the United States and around the world.







Search for hotel Destination Other destinations Check-in date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Check-out date 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec















Index Home Page News



- Piazza Matteotti 1/3 - 16123 Genoa - ITALY

phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail