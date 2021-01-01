|
January 22, 2021
- In the USA, the trade unions are calling for an increase in the level of
vaccination priorities for seafarers
-
- Among the problems to be addressed, that of high mobility
of maritime work
-
- In the USA, where the current tragic toll of the pandemic of
Covid-19 is more than 24 million cases and 405 thousand deaths, the
Advisory Board of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC) has included transportation and logistics workers, such as
essential workers, in phase 1c of the vaccination campaign
in all 50 states of the federation. This band
priority sees seafarers flanked by a further 57 million
essential workers in the transport and logistics sector
that should be vaccinated after about 30 million
phase 1b workers. In a letter sent to the association
national governors of the U.S. states and at the CDC eight
trade unions representing maritime workers have called for
speed up access to the vaccine for seafarers in consideration
their importance for national security and the high
risk factors to which they are exposed at work.
-
- By illustrating these risk factors, the trade unions
recalled that seafarers are more exposed to the risk of
exposure to the virus given the time they spend at sea and in
countries, not benefiting, among other things, from medical care or
on board, where only one infected seaman can infect
the entire crew, nor in almost all foreign ports. To this
there is also the problem of high labour mobility
maritime, which means -- they pointed out the organizations
trade unions - who, while carrying out their essential work, the
seafarers risk not being able to comply for weeks or
even for months the deadlines imposed by the vaccination plan
State.
-
- We are absolutely concerned - the trade unions have written -
that our nation's military and economic security can
be at risk if seafarers cannot adapt to the
distribution of vaccines and federal and state efforts to
administer them. The trade unions therefore urged the CDC and the
governors to cooperate with American shipping companies and with
health facilities so that the main ports can
make vaccines readily available to seafarers
U.s.
-
- The trade unions also pointed out that seafarers allow
american flag ships and logistics chains of
transport vaccines, medicines, protective equipment
food and energy and other essential goods to cope with the
pandemic in the United States and around the world.
